Last week the euro reached new peaks but EURUSD corrected by week’s end, stabilising amid the US holiday and market readiness to react swiftly to changing conditions. This weekly EURUSD forecast analyses factors that could drive the pair to fresh 2025 highs.
EURUSD fundamentals remain mixed and contradictory. The dollar strengthened after the US jobs report showed 147,000 new jobs created in June – above forecasts and May’s reading. Unemployment fell to 4.1 % despite expectations of a rise. These figures lowered the chance of a near-term Fed rate cut and briefly restored dollar demand as a relatively stable currency.
In the UK and eurozone, attention turns to central bank policy. The Bank of England signals readiness to cut rates in August amid fears of overheating and a sharp economic slowdown. The ECB remains more reserved: President Christine Lagarde stated that further steps depend on data and that current rates are near neutral. This gives EUR local stability while the dollar weakens overall.
Geopolitics adds uncertainty. Reports of a US-Vietnam trade deal buoyed markets, but geopolitical risks rose as Iran suspended cooperation with the IAEA, potentially escalating Middle-East tensions. This boosts demand for safe havens, including the dollar.
Investors approach next week cautiously. Eurozone inflation data and US consumption figures will take centre stage. The eurozone’s preliminary CPI will show if ECB pause expectations hold, while US spending data will test demand resilience. These releases could set EURUSD’s short-term direction.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump is about to sign legislation that will skyrocket US national debt. Additionally, on 9 July tariffs for many countries reach their peak. Both factors carry significant market risk
The daily chart shows EURUSD in a solid uptrend since mid-February 2025. Price broke key resistance levels, secured positions above 1.1680, and approached the local high of 1.1836 – the current major resistance.
Technical indicators support bullish sentiment:
Key levels:
Overall, the technical picture stays positive: as long as price holds above 1.1680 and no adverse fundamental surprises emerge, EURUSD may test and break 1.1836. However, local overbought conditions could prompt a short-term correction before a new upward impulse.
Given the current outlook, sentiment remains cautiously bullish for next week, though confirmation is needed:
If EURUSD stays above 1.1685 and stabilises near current levels (e.g., consolidation or a bounce on the daily/4H chart with volume or oscillator confirmation), longs can be considered. The nearest target is resistance at 1.1835. A break here paves the way to 1.1900 and beyond. Stop-loss – below 1.1630 to avoid trend-break risks.
If the pair fails to hold above 1.1835 and forms a reversal pattern (e.g., bearish engulfing or double top) amid dollar strength, shorts can be taken. Immediate targets – 1.1685 and 1.1630. Stop-loss – above 1.1855 to limit losses from false signals. This scenario is mostly short-term as the medium-term trend remains upward.
The euro’s uptrend continues, backed by firm eurozone data and the Fed’s cautious tone as it awaits inflation clarity.
As long as EURUSD stays above 1.1685, the forecast for next week favours a move towards resistance at 1.1835, potentially extending to 1.1900 if momentum persists.
Key drivers will be fresh eurozone inflation data and US news. Their deviation from forecasts will decide who gains control – buyers or sellers.
