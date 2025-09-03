The British pound came under pressure again, but ahead of key fundamental data, there is a small chance of a GBPUSD correction towards 1.3425. Discover more in our analysis for 3 September 2025.
The GBPUSD forecast for 3 September 2025 takes into account today’s MPC hearings.
What to expect from the hearings:
The MPC hearings serve as a barometer for the BoE’s next steps. The market could see heightened volatility in GBPUSD and cross pairs with the pound.
The forecast for 3 September 2025 also factors in US labour market data. JOLTS job openings are expected to decline to 7.380 million from the previous 7.437 million, potentially putting pressure on the USD.
On the H4 chart, the GBPUSD pair tested the lower Bollinger Band and formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern. At this stage, the pair may develop a corrective wave following this signal. Given that the price is within a descending channel after a sharp drop, a corrective rebound is likely.
The target for the pullback is 1.3425. A rebound from the resistance level could then open the way for a renewed bearish trend.
The GBPUSD forecast for today also includes an alternative scenario, where the price declines towards 1.3285 without testing the resistance level.
The market is waiting for the Bank of England MPC hearings. GBPUSD technical analysis suggests a corrective move towards 1.3425 before potential further downside.
