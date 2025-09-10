The GBPUSD rate maintains its bullish momentum after the downward revision of US employment statistics and growing expectations of a Fed rate cut. The rate currently stands at 1.3538. Discover more in our analysis for 10 September 2025.

GBPUSD forecast: key trading points

The number of jobs created in the US turned out to be 911 thousand fewer than previously reported

Weak labour market data gives the Federal Reserve additional arguments for monetary easing next week

GBPUSD forecast for 10 September 2025: 1.3650

Fundamental analysis

The GBPUSD rate is strengthening, with buyers once again testing the key resistance level at 1.3565. Pressure on the US dollar increased after the Department of Labor revised employment data, sharply lowering the number of jobs created in the year to March 2025 by 911 thousand compared with previous estimates.

Such revisions are conducted annually, but this time the adjustment drew heightened attention as it points to a deeper labour market slowdown. Combined with the disappointing August jobs report, this has strengthened expectations of imminent Fed policy easing.

Traders now estimate the likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the 16–17 September meeting at 91.6% according to FedWatch, while some market participants expect a sharper 50-basis-point cut. In their view, the labour market has proved significantly weaker than previously thought, giving the Fed additional arguments to ease monetary policy as early as next week.

GBPUSD technical analysis

The GBPUSD rate is hovering within an ascending channel and trading above the Moving Average, keeping the advantage on the side of buyers. An attempt to consolidate above 1.3565 again points to the market’s intention to test the key resistance level and extend growth towards 1.3650.

Today’s GBPUSD forecast suggests continued bullish momentum with the risk of a short-term pullback to the support level around 1.3520 before a renewed attempt to develop an upward impulse. The Stochastic Oscillator has dropped to oversold territory and is forming a reversal, confirming the likelihood of a price recovery.

Holding prices above the upper boundary of the descending channel reinforces the scenario of gradual strengthening and increases the probability of a breakout above 1.3565.





Summary

The GBPUSD rate is strengthening on the back of revised US labour market data and growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut, increasing the chances of a breakout above the key level at 1.3565. GBPUSD technical analysis confirms persistent bullish momentum with prospects of movement towards 1.3650.

