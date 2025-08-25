US monetary policy easing supports the CAD. After completing its correction, the USDCAD pair may decline towards the 1.3770 support level. Discover more in our analysis for 25 August 2025.
Today’s USDCAD outlook is favourable for the CAD. Expectations of a US rate cut weigh on the dollar, while the Canadian dollar continues to strengthen.
The main drivers for the USDCAD pair this week include:
Canadian data also play a role:
Trade policy and tariffs:
On the H4 chart, the USDCAD pair formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band. At this stage, the pair is building a corrective wave based on this signal. Since quotes remain within an ascending channel, a rebound towards the nearest resistance level at 1.3860 is possible. A bounce from this resistance would open the way for continued downside.
At the same time, the forecast for 25 August 2025 also considers a scenario where the price falls to 1.3770 without testing the resistance level.
US fundamentals remain unfavourable for the USD. USDCAD technical analysis suggests a decline after the correction.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.