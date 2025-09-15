Amid expectations of interest rate decisions from the Fed and the BoC, the USDCAD pair may continue its rise towards 1.3880. Discover more in our analysis for 15 September 2025.
The USDCAD forecast for today is not optimistic for the CAD. Expectations of a rate cut in both Canada and the US are weighing on the Canadian dollar.
The main drivers for the USDCAD pair this week:
The USDCAD forecast takes into account that the CAD is under pressure due to weak domestic Canadian data and potentially worsening export conditions. If oil or export-related sectors deliver weak signals, this could further weaken the CAD and trigger a rally in the USDCAD rate.
On the H4 chart, the USDCAD pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern near the middle Bollinger Band. At this stage, a corrective wave is developing in line with this signal. Since the pair remains within an ascending channel, further growth towards the nearest resistance level at 1.3880 can be expected. A breakout above this level would open the way for an extended uptrend.
That said, the forecast for 15 September 2025 also includes an alternative scenario, where the price may extend its correction towards 1.3815 before resuming growth.
The Canadian dollar remains under pressure due to expectations of a BoC rate cut, weak domestic data, and instability in the export sector. Even reduced inflationary pressure in the US does not give the CAD a solid advantage, as local factors outweigh it. Technical analysis of USDCAD points to continued growth towards 1.3880.
