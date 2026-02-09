Increased volatility in oil prices impacts the USDCAD rate significantly, with quotes testing the 1.3640 level. Discover more in our analysis for 9 February 2026.
Today’s USDCAD outlook is optimistic for the CAD. The pair continues to decline and is trading around the 1.3640 level.
Key drivers of USDCAD movement this week:
Despite the economic data from the US and Canada, the CAD still has good chances to strengthen in the near term.
On the H4 chart, the USDCAD pair has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band and may continue its downward movement following the pattern’s signal. Since prices remain within the descending channel, a decline towards the nearest support level at 1.3570 can be expected. A breakout below this level would open the way for continued downward momentum.
At the same time, the forecast for 9 February 2026 also includes an alternative scenario, where the price undergoes a correction towards the 1.3700 level before a decline.
Main scenario (Buy Stop)
A consolidation above the 1.3700 level will confirm a breakout above local resistance and create technical conditions for opening long positions with priority on further upward movement. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit at the target is about 90 pips, while potential losses are limited to 40 pips.
Alternative scenario (Sell Stop)
A bearish scenario is possible if prices fall below the 1.3570 level, indicating a return to the descending channel and a continued decline in the USDCAD rate.
Risk factors for further USDCAD growth include a potential decline in global risk appetite and sharp fluctuations in oil prices, which may add to pressure on the currency pair. Additionally, any unexpected Fed policy easing or weak US economic data may slow the bullish momentum.
Amid rising oil prices, the CAD is attempting to strengthen against the USD. Technical analysis of USDCAD suggests a decline towards the 1.3570 support level.
