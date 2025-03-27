The USDJPY rate is undergoing a downward correction, falling to the 150.00 mark amid declining stock markets and expectations of a Bank of Japan rate hike. Discover more in our analysis for 27 March 2025.

USDJPY forecast: key trading points

Market focus: US Q4 2024 GDP data will be released during today’s American session

Current trend: correcting downwards

USDJPY forecast for 27 March 2025: 151.00 and 149.50

Fundamental analysis

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said before parliament that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates if the economic outlook is met. He noted that economic growth has exceeded expectations and that rising incomes are supporting stronger consumer spending.

Global equity markets declined on Wednesday as investors feared a continued tariff war with the US. This week, Donald Trump reiterated his intention to impose tariffs on cars, pharmaceuticals, and other sectors.

Today, the market will focus on the US Q4 2024 GDP figures, with a 2.3% increase being expected. A stronger result may strengthen the pair, while weaker-than-forecast data could lead to a further decline in the USDJPY rate.

USDJPY technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair is undergoing a downward correction after rebounding from the 151.00 resistance level. On the H1 chart, a Triangle pattern has formed, suggesting the possibility of continued decline. The key support area lies between 150.00 and 150.15.

The USDJPY forecast for today suggests that the pair may continue to climb to the 151.00 resistance level if the bulls hold above 150.00. However, if the bears push the price below 150.00, the pair could plunge further to the 149.50 support level.





Summary

The USDJPY pair tumbled to the 150.00 area amid falling stock markets and expectations of a Bank of Japan rate hike. Today, the market will focus on US Q4 2024 GDP statistics.