The USDJPY rate surged to 148.00 following news of a 90-day pause in the introduction of new tariffs, announced by President Trump. Discover more in our analysis for 10 April 2025.

USDJPY forecast: key trading points

Trump announced a 90-day delay in new tariffs

Today, the market will focus on US inflation data for March

USDJPY forecast for 10 April 2025: 148.00 and 146.50

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY pair jumped sharply to 148.00 after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day postponement of the upcoming broad tariff package targeting countries that had not implemented retaliatory measures.

The Trump administration also reiterated earlier this week that trade talks are planned with Japanese officials following a phone call between President Trump and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Today, market participants will focus on US inflation statistics for March. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to rise by 0.1% month-on-month and by 2.5% year-on-year. A stronger-than-expected reading could support further USDJPY gains, while weaker data may push the pair lower.

USDJPY technical analysis

The USDJPY H4 chart shows strong upward momentum following President Trump’s tariff delay announcement, with the pair reaching the 148.00 resistance level today. The Alligator indicator is attempting to reverse upwards. The nearest support level is at 146.50.

Today’s USDJPY forecast suggests that the pair may continue to rise if the bulls hold the price above the 146.50 support level. However, if the bears regain control and push the quotes below this level, the pair could decline to 146.00.





Summary

The USDJPY pair soared to 148.00 as trade tensions eased following President Trump’s announcement of a 90-day tariff delay. The market focus now shifts to US inflation data for March.