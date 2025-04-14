The USDJPY pair plummeted to 142.41, with chances to reach new lows being high. Find more details in our analysis for 14 April 2025.

USDJPY forecast: key trading points

The USDJPY pair is testing six-month lows and may go lower

The market is focused on the upcoming US-Japan tariff negotiations

The Japanese yen is performing strongly as a safe-haven asset

USDJPY forecast for 14 April 2025: 142.06

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY rate fell to 142.41 on Monday, approaching its lowest level in six months. Escalating global uncertainty driven by trade conflicts has increased demand for safe-haven assets.

Markets are closely watching the upcoming trade talks between Washington and Tokyo. Japan’s chief negotiator, Akazawa Ryosei, is set to meet this week with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Japan currently benefits from a reduced 10% tariff rate and aims to secure more favourable terms in ongoing discussions.

The USDJPY forecast is negative.

USDJPY technical analysis

On the USDJPY H4 chart, conditions are forming for the price to retest the 142.06 level.





Summary

The USDJPY pair has dropped to its lowest range in six months and may move lower. With the yen serving as a preferred safe-haven asset, the USDJPY forecast for today, 14 April 2025, expects continued selling pressure towards the 142.06 level.