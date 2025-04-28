The USDJPY pair climbed to the 144.00 area amid easing trade tensions and ongoing negotiations. Find out more in our analysis for 28 April 2025.
The USDJPY rate climbed into the 144 yen per dollar area on Monday, driven by easing global trade tensions. Japan's chief trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, is expected to visit Washington this week for a second round of bilateral talks.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan is scheduled to hold its policy meeting this Thursday. The regulator is widely expected to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 0.5%, as policymakers continue to assess the potential impact of newly imposed US tariffs on Japan’s export-oriented economy.
The USDJPY pair continues to trade within a broader downtrend; however, the chart currently shows a bullish correction. The Alligator indicator has turned upwards, confirming the current upward price momentum. The key resistance level is located at the 144.00 mark.
Today’s USDJPY forecast suggests that the pair could dip further to the 140.00 level if bears keep the price below 144.00. Conversely, the upward correction could continue if bulls push the price above 144.00.
The USDJPY pair is undergoing a bullish correction amid easing trade tensions. Market participants are awaiting the outcome of the Bank of Japan’s meeting on Thursday.
