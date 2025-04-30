The USDJPY pair rose to 142.48 on Wednesday as Japan’s domestic statistics fell short of expectations, working against the yen. Discover more in our analysis for 30 April 2025.

USDJPY forecast: key trading points

The USDJPY pair rises slightly in response to weak Japanese statistics

Market awaits the Bank of Japan’s rate decision and official commentary

USDJPY forecast for 30 April 2025: 142.80 and 143.24

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY rate strengthened to 142.48.

Recently published economic data did little to support the yen. Japan’s industrial production dropped by 1.1% month-on-month in March, much worse than the expected 0.5% decline. In February, the indicator rose by 2.3%. Meanwhile, retail sales in March increased by 3.1% year-on-year, missing forecasts of 3.6%.

This weaker-than-expected data may signal emerging headwinds for Japan’s economy, potentially stemming from the effects of US tariffs. On Thursday, 1 May, the Bank of Japan will hold its monetary policy meeting to decide on interest rates. The baseline forecast is that the central bank will leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5%.

The USDJPY forecast is neutral.

USDJPY technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair is forming a narrow sideways channel between 141.93 and 142.80. Before retesting the upper boundary, the pair may dip back to the 141.90 level.

In a broader perspective, the pair may consolidate above 142.80 and climb to 143.24.





Summary

The USDJPY pair is rising for the second consecutive day. Investors are responding to disappointing economic data from Japan, which may hint at deeper structural issues. The USDJPY forecast for today, 30 April 2025, suggests a rise to 142.80, with a potential extension to 143.24.