The downward revision of Japan’s GDP forecast may propel the USDJPY pair towards the 149.50 level. Discover more in our analysis for 13 May 2025.
Fundamental analysis for 13 May 2025 takes into account that the Bank of Japan published its summary of opinions following its meeting held on 30 April and 1 May. The document reflects policymakers’ concerns about the impact of new US tariffs on Japan’s economy and inflation outlook.
Key highlights:
The BoJ maintains a cautious stance, closely monitoring external factors and preparing for possible policy adjustments depending on future developments. In this context, the USDJPY forecast does not appear optimistic for the yen, with the pair likely to continue its uptrend after a correction.
On the H4 chart, the USDJPY price tested the upper Bollinger Band and formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern, hovering around 147.60. It may now form a corrective wave following the signal from the pattern. Since the price remains within an ascending channel, it could reach 146.80.
However, the USDJPY forecast for today also considers another scenario, where the price rises to 149.50 without testing the support level.
Coupled with the USDJPY technical analysis, the decline in Japan’s economic data suggests a correction towards 146.80 before growth.
