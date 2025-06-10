The USDJPY pair strengthened to 145.30 on Tuesday. As risk appetite rises in the markets, the yen becomes less attractive. Find more details in our analysis for 10 June 2025.

USDJPY forecast: key trading points

The USDJPY pair is poised for further growth amid a positive external backdrop

The market expects good news from the US-China talks

USDJPY forecast for 10 June 2025: 145.30

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY rate has climbed to 145.30 by today’s session, reaching a two-week high. The market is optimistic amid the US-China trade negotiations, with the bilateral meeting reducing the demand for safe-haven assets.

On Monday, officials from both countries met in London to discuss rare earth supplies and the potential easing of export restrictions. The talks are expected to continue today.

Revised data showed that Japan's economy remained stable in Q1, performing better than the initial forecast of a 0.2% contraction. However, this figure still reflects a significant slowdown from the 0.6% expansion recorded in the previous quarter.

In early June, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated the central bank’s readiness to raise interest rates if economic and inflation forecasts prove accurate.

The USDJPY forecast is positive.

USDJPY technical analysis

The USDJPY H4 chart shows the potential for a retest of the local high at 145.30.

In case of a correction following an upward move, the pair may retreat towards the 143.97 level.





Summary

The USDJPY pair maintains its upward momentum on Tuesday and appears stable. The USDJPY forecast for today, 10 June 2025, expects the buying wave to continue towards a target of 145.30.