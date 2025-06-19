The USDJPY pair shows modest growth, with buyers targeting a breakout of the key resistance level. The price currently stands at 145.20. Discover more in our analysis for 19 June 2025.

USDJPY forecast: key trading points

The Japanese yen remains under pressure following the Fed's decision to leave the rate unchanged

Jerome Powell stated the Federal Reserve is in a comfortable position to await new economic data

USDJPY forecast for 19 June 2025: 148.05

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY rate continues to strengthen moderately on Thursday, although gains remain capped by the 145.35 resistance level, where buyer momentum is gradually fading. The yen remains under pressure after the Federal Reserve kept its benchmark rate steady.

Jerome Powell remarked that the Fed feels comfortable waiting for additional economic data before adjusting its monetary policy stance. This reinforces market expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain its pause until there are clearer signs of easing inflation or slower economic growth – a factor that could support the US dollar in today’s USDJPY outlook.

The Bank of Japan also left rates unchanged on Tuesday and reaffirmed its cautious approach to normalising policy. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated the central bank’s focus on domestic macroeconomic conditions and did not rule out future rate hikes.

USDJPY technical analysis

The USDJPY pair is trading near the upper boundary of a Triangle pattern. The price consolidated above the Moving Averages, strengthening the short-term bullish bias and suggesting a likely continued upward movement. Today’s USDJPY forecast suggests a breakout above the Triangle’s upper boundary, targeting 148.05. The Stochastic Oscillator supports the bullish scenario, with its lines turning upwards and crossing in a bullish signal. A breakout above the key 145.35 level will confirm this bullish move.





Summary

The USDJPY rate retains upward potential amid the Fed's dovish tone and the BoJ's cautious stance. A confident breakout above 145.35 remains the key trigger for the next move, with USDJPY technical analysis supporting a bullish scenario with the nearest target at 148.05.