The USDJPY pair is soaring, having broken above 150.00 amid strong demand for the dollar and an unchanged Bank of Japan interest rate. Today, the US labour market data is in focus. Find out more in our analysis for 1 August 2025.

USDJPY forecast: key trading points

Market focus: today, the market awaits US employment statistics, with Nonfarm Payrolls and the unemployment rate scheduled for release

Current trend: upward momentum is underway

USDJPY forecast for 1 August 2025: 150.00 or 151.20

Fundamental analysis

On Friday, the USDJPY pair surged above 150.00 as the US dollar strengthened following Donald Trump’s latest tariff decisions. The US President maintained the 10% global tariff and imposed steep reciprocal tariffs of up to 41% on countries without trade agreements, along with a 40% tariff on transshipped goods.

These measures have heightened global trade tensions and increased demand for the US dollar. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday but raised its inflation forecast for the current fiscal year. The central bank maintained a cautious stance, citing expectations of a temporary dip in core inflation and rising uncertainty over global trade risks.

Today, market participants focus on the July US employment data, with Nonfarm Payrolls (expected to increase by 110 thousand) and the unemployment rate (forecast at 4.2%) scheduled for release.

USDJPY technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair shows strong growth, having broken above 150.00. The Alligator indicator continues to move upwards, confirming the current bullish trend. Further growth towards the local daily high at 151.20 remains possible.

Today’s USDJPY forecast suggests the pair could extend its rally if bulls hold above the 150.00 mark. Conversely, a decline might occur if bears regain control and push the price below 150.00, potentially triggering a correction down to the 149.18 support level.





Summary

The USDJPY pair is soaring, breaking above 150.00. Today, the market is awaiting US employment data, particularly Nonfarm Payrolls and the unemployment rate.