Following the release of the BoJ meeting minutes, the yen remains under pressure, and the USDJPY pair has a real chance to rise towards the 149.00 level. Discover more in our analysis for 5 August 2025.
The fundamental outlook for 5 August 2025 takes into account the publication of the BoJ monetary policy meeting minutes from 16-17 July 2025.
Key takeaways from the minutes:
Today’s USDJPY forecast also includes the upcoming US services PMI data. The previous reading was 52.9 points, and the forecast for 4 August 2025 points to a rise to 55.2, favouring the USD. Given that the index has risen over the past two months, another increase in the current reporting period is likely. A figure equal to or above the forecast could push the USDJPY rate higher.
Having tested the lower Bollinger Band, the USDJPY pair formed a Hammer reversal pattern on the H4 chart and is now trading around 147.10. At this point, the pair may continue its upward momentum in line with the reversal signal. Since the USDJPY rate remains within an ascending channel, a rebound from the support level and a rise towards the 149.00 resistance level is possible.
However, the USDJPY forecast also considers an alternative scenario, where the price may dip to 146.50 before resuming growth.
Supported by positive data from the US, the USDJPY rate may form an upward wave. USDJPY technical analysis points to the 149.00 resistance level as a potential price target.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.