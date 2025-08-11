Ahead of the US CPI release, the USDJPY pair remains in a sideways trend, while retaining potential for growth towards the 149.00 level. Find out more in our analysis for 11 August 2025.

USDJPY forecast: key trading points

Today is a public holiday in Japan – Mountain Day

The USDJPY pair remains in a sideways trend

USDJPY forecast for 11 August 2025: 149.00

Fundamental analysis

Fundamental analysis for 11 August 2025 takes into account that today is a holiday in Japan. Against this backdrop, the USDJPY pair remains stable, trading in a sideways range near 147.50.

Tomorrow, the key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report will be released, which could act as a driver for USDJPY movement. If the US CPI exceeds expectations, it would increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve easing monetary policy. Such a signal could support the US dollar and push the USDJPY rate towards the 149.00 level.

Today’s USDJPY forecast remains cautious, as the market awaits the data. In September, the Fed could start a cycle of interest rate cuts, which would add to volatility.

USDJPY technical analysis

Having tested the lower Bollinger Band, the USDJPY pair formed a Hammer reversal pattern on the H4 chart and is trading around 147.50. At this stage, it may continue an upward wave following the signal from the pattern. The pair remains within an ascending channel, suggesting a likely rebound from the support level and a rise towards the resistance near 149.00.

However, the USDJPY forecast also considers another possible scenario, where the price dips to 147.00 before moving higher.





Summary

In anticipation of the key US data release, USDJPY technical analysis suggests a possible scenario of growth towards the 149.00 resistance level.