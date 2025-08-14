The USDJPY rate is edging lower, slipping below 147.00 amid expectations of a Fed rate cut in September. Discover more in our analysis for 14 August 2025.

USDJPY forecast: key trading points

Market focus: today, the market awaits the US Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation data

Current trend: moving downwards

USDJPY forecast for 14 August 2025: 147.00 or 146.00

The Japanese yen continues to strengthen, possibly due to growing pressure on the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates. Governor Kazuo Ueda maintains a cautious stance, noting that core inflation remains below the Bank of Japan’s 2% target.

However, some board members urge more focus on headline inflation, which reached 3.3% in June. Still, policymakers remain divided on the timing and pace of future rate hikes amid uncertain economic forecasts.

The July US PPI data will be released during the US session today, with the indicator expected to rise by 0.2% month-on-month and 2.5% year-on-year. A stronger-than-expected reading could provide support for the US dollar.

USDJPY technical analysis

The USDJPY pair is falling after hitting a local high around 148.50. The Alligator indicator has also turned downwards, confirming the current bearish momentum. The local support level lies at 146.00, with a breakout below this level likely to open the way towards 145.00.

Today’s USDJPY forecast suggests the pair may decline further to the 146.00 support level if bears maintain control. A bullish reversal would require bulls to push the price back above 147.00, which could then lead to a move towards the 148.00 resistance level.





Summary

The USDJPY rate is falling amid expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September. Today, market participants focus on the July US producer inflation data.

