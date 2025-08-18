The USDJPY pair started the week climbing towards 147.50. Investors are awaiting signals from the Jackson Hole Symposium. Discover more in our analysis for 18 August 2025.

USDJPY forecast: key trading points

The USDJPY pair moves higher as the market hedges against risks ahead of major financial events

Investors watch Jackson Hole and global politics

USDJPY forecast for 18 August 2025: 147.60

Fundamental analysis

On Monday, the USDJPY pair rose to 147.50 as the US dollar strengthened ahead of a key meeting in Washington between the US and Ukrainian presidents.

Investors are also awaiting global monetary policy signals from the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.

In Japan, Friday’s data showed stronger-than-expected Q2 economic growth, mainly supported by net exports, despite US tariff pressures.

Meanwhile, Japanese officials downplayed remarks by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who stated that the Bank of Japan was lagging behind the market in policy matters. His comments were perceived as an attempt to pressure the regulator into faster rate hikes.

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda maintained a cautious stance, stressing that core inflation remains below the 2% target.

The USDJPY forecast is neutral.

USDJPY technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair is trading near 147.40, holding within a narrow range after sharp moves in late July. The key support level lies around 146.20, the mid-August low. The resistance levels are 147.60 and 148.50, with a higher barrier at 150.95, where the market previously set a peak.

After the surge above 150.00 and the sharp drop on 1 August, the pair moved sideways. Bollinger Bands point to falling volatility, with readings now below the indicator’s middle line, reflecting moderate selling pressure.

The technical picture remains neutral with a slight bearish bias: gains above 150.00 did not hold, and the 146.20-148.50 range defines the nearest trading framework. A breakout beyond this range will shape the next direction into late August, particularly with the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium and upcoming macro data in focus.





Summary

The USDJPY pair rises as investors favour a stronger US dollar. The USDJPY forecast for today, 18 August 2025, does not rule out an upward move towards 147.60.

