The USDJPY rate is edging lower, falling to 147.00 after hawkish comments from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Discover more in our analysis for 25 August 2025.

USDJPY forecast: key trading points

Market focus: Japan’s Leading Economic Index for June came in at 105.6

Current trend: trading within a broad sideways range

USDJPY forecast for 25 August 2025: 146.00 or 148.00

Fundamental analysis

Japan’s Leading Economic Index, which reflects short-term economic prospects, was revised lower to 105.6 in June 2025, below the preliminary estimate of 106.1. Nevertheless, the latest figure remained above May’s 104.8 and marked the highest level since March.

Speaking at the Jackson Hole Symposium, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda stated that further wage growth is expected in Japan amid tightening labour market conditions. This signals that the necessary conditions for another BoJ rate hike are now in place.

Previously, the Bank of Japan paused its rate-hike cycle, mainly due to concerns about the impact of new US tariffs on Japan’s export-oriented economy.

USDJPY technical analysis

The USDJPY pair is falling after setting a local high around 148.78. The Alligator indicator has turned downwards, confirming the current bearish momentum. Local support is now at 146.50, with a breakout below this level opening the way to 146.00.

Today’s USDJPY forecast suggests the pair may edge lower towards the 146.00 level if bears maintain control. An upward movement is possible if bulls reverse prices and gain a foothold above 148.00, opening the way back to the 148.78 resistance level.





Summary

The USDJPY pair is declining, falling into the 147.00 area. Comments from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda at the Jackson Hole Symposium point to a potential rate hike by the central bank in the near future.

