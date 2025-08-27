Amid uncertainty surrounding the Fed scandal and potential BoJ monetary tightening, the USDJPY pair may rise towards 149.00. Find out more in our analysis for 27 August 2025.

USDJPY forecast: key trading points

US President announced the dismissal of Fed Governor Lisa Cook

Kazuo Ueda signalled possible monetary tightening by the BoJ

USDJPY forecast for 27 August 2025: 149.00

Fundamental analysis

The forecast for 27 August 2025 shows USDJPY continuing to rise while still trading sideways around 147.90.

The US President announced the dismissal of Fed Governor Lisa Cook. This raised concerns about the independence of the US central bank and increased pressure on the dollar. As a result, the USD could face another wave of instability ahead of the September rate decision.

Investors and analysts expect a 25-basis-point rate cut, but in light of recent events, predictability from the Fed is no longer assured. There is a possibility the Fed could shift towards the R-Star concept and move to cut rates by more than 25 basis points soon.

Today’s USDJPY forecast also takes into account comments from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, who highlighted steady wage growth and a strong labour market, with both factors raising the likelihood of monetary tightening. This could give the yen additional support in the near term.

USDJPY technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair tested the lower Bollinger Band and formed a Hammer reversal pattern around 147.90. At this stage, the pair may continue an upward wave in line with the pattern’s signal. The USDJPY rate remains within an ascending channel, suggesting strong chances of a move towards the 149.00 resistance level.

At the same time, the USDJPY forecast also considers an alternative scenario, where the price declines towards 147.40 before resuming upward movement.





Summary

Despite statements from Donald Trump and BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda, USDJPY technical analysis suggests growth towards the 149.00 level.

