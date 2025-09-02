The USDJPY rate shows upward momentum, rising above 148.00 amid local strengthening of the US dollar. Discover more in our analysis for 2 September 2025.

USDJPY forecast: key trading points

Market focus: this week, the market awaits US labour statistics, including Nonfarm Payrolls and the unemployment rate

Current trend: upward momentum persists

USDJPY forecast for 2 September 2025: 147.00 or 148.78

Fundamental analysis

The Japanese yen weakened on Tuesday as investors await this week’s US employment data, which could influence the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. Markets remain uncertain about the timing and scale of potential Bank of Japan rate hikes amid ongoing uncertainty tied to tariffs.

Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino stated that the central bank should continue with gradual rate hikes but emphasised that global economic uncertainty remains elevated, signalling no urgency in tightening monetary policy.

USDJPY technical analysis

The USDJPY pair is steadily rising on the H4 chart, having climbed above 148.00. The Alligator indicator is moving upwards, confirming the current bullish momentum. Growth may continue towards the local daily high at 148.78.

Today’s USDJPY forecast suggests further gains if bulls hold above 148.00. However, a decline is possible if bears seize the initiative and push the price back below 148.00, which may trigger a correction towards the 147.00 support level.





Summary

The USDJPY rate is on the rise, climbing above 148.00. This week, the market focus is on the US labour market statistics.

