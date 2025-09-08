The USDJPY rate shows a sharp rise on Monday, climbing above 148.00 amid the resignation of Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Find out more in our analysis for 8 September 2025.

USDJPY forecast: key trading points

Market focus: Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigns

Current trend: upward momentum is observed

USDJPY forecast for 8 September 2025: 147.00 or 148.80

Fundamental analysis

Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation over the weekend. His departure comes amid growing disagreements within the ruling party and continued pressure following the defeat in last year’s general election. The event also coincided with setbacks in trade negotiations with the United States, as Tokyo sought to protect its automotive sector from high tariffs.

At the same time, Japan’s GDP growth for the second quarter was revised upwards both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, supported by resilient exports and stable private consumption. The stronger data opens the door for further monetary tightening by the Bank of Japan. Last week, Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated that rate hikes remain possible if economic forecasts materialise.

USDJPY technical analysis

The USDJPY pair is confidently rising on the H4 chart, moving above 148.00. The Alligator indicator is trending upwards, confirming the current bullish momentum. Further growth towards the local resistance level of 148.80 is possible.

Today’s USDJPY forecast suggests the pair may continue to rise if the bulls hold above 148.00. Conversely, a decline can be expected if the bears regain control and firmly consolidate below 148.00, which could lead to a correction towards the 147.00 support level.





Summary

The USDJPY rate is rising, trading above 148.00. The yen remains under pressure following the resignation of Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

