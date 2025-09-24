The USDJPY rate is showing growth, rising above the 148.00 area amid the cautious stance of Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Discover more in our analysis for 24 September 2025.

USDJPY forecast: key trading points

Market focus : Japan’s S&P Global manufacturing PMI fell to 48.4 in September 2025 from 49.7 in August

: Japan’s S&P Global manufacturing PMI fell to 48.4 in September 2025 from 49.7 in August Current trend : moving upwards

: moving upwards USDJPY forecast for 24 September 2025: 147.00 or 148.37

Fundamental analysis

The pair climbed above 148 yen per dollar as the US dollar strengthened. US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell took a cautious stance in his speech regarding further monetary policy easing.

Powell stated that the prospects for rate cuts remain uncertain, as the Fed faces the dual challenge of curbing inflation while supporting the labour market.

According to published data, Japan’s manufacturing sector contracted at the fastest pace in six months in September, while growth in the services sector slowed to a three-month low. Looking ahead, investors are awaiting Tokyo inflation figures and the minutes of the Bank of Japan’s July meeting.

USDJPY technical analysis

The USDJPY pair is steadily rising on the H4 chart, climbing above the 148.00 mark. The Alligator indicator is trending upwards, confirming the current bullish momentum. Further growth towards the local resistance level at 148.37 is possible.

Today’s USDJPY forecast suggests that the pair may continue its rise if bulls hold above 148.00. Conversely, a decline could follow if bears seize the initiative and firmly consolidate below 148.00, which would then open the way for a correction towards the 147.00 support level.





Summary

The USDJPY pair is on the rise, moving above the 148.00 level. Economic data from Japan showed a slowdown in growth in both the manufacturing and services sectors.

Open Account