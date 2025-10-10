The USDJPY rate is on the rise, climbing to around 153.00 following the recent elections in Japan. Discover more in our analysis for 10 October 2025.

USDJPY forecast: key trading points

Market focus : Japan’s PPI rose by 0.3% in September

: Japan’s PPI rose by 0.3% in September Current trend : upward momentum persists

: upward momentum persists USDJPY forecast for 10 October 2025: 154.00 or 152.00

Fundamental analysis

The pair continues its upward trajectory after Sanae Takaichi won Japan’s election for the position of prime minister, reinforcing expectations of increased fiscal spending and a dovish monetary policy stance.

Takaichi stated that the Bank of Japan would conduct policy independently while aligning with government objectives, adding that she aims to avoid excessive yen weakening, although her comments failed to support the currency. Markets now estimate the likelihood of a BoJ rate hike in December at less than 50%, with expectations shifting towards March next year.

USDJPY technical analysis

The USDJPY pair is confidently rising on the H4 chart, reaching 153.00. The Alligator indicator is moving upwards, confirming the current bullish momentum. Further growth towards the local resistance level at 154.00 remains possible.

The USDJPY forecast for today suggests that the pair could continue to rise if buyers hold above 152.00. A decline may occur if sellers regain control and firmly fix the price below 152.00, potentially leading to a correction towards the 150.00 support level.





Summary

The USDJPY pair is rising, moving towards the 153.00 area. Pressure on the Japanese currency is being driven by the results of Japan’s prime ministerial election.

