After testing the 153.26 level, the USDJPY pair continues a corrective wave. Find out more in our analysis for 14 October 2025.
The forecast for 14 October 2025 takes into account the ongoing political instability in Japan. After setting another record high, the USDJPY pair continues its correction, trading near 151.80.
The main drivers and events influencing the USDJPY rate include:
Today’s USDJPY outlook also reflects external volatility and expectations of the Federal Reserve’s next moves, which remain a key factor. Pressure from US political and macroeconomic risks could alter the balance and trigger renewed upside momentum in the USDJPY pair.
On the H4 chart, the USDJPY rate formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band, currently trading around 151.80. At this stage, the pair continues its corrective wave based on this signal, with a target near 151.30.
However, the USDJPY forecast also considers an alternative scenario, where the pair is testing the upper boundary of the ascending channel, which suggests a potential breakout above the resistance level and a move towards 153.20 without a correction to support.
Political instability in Japan and uncertainty surrounding Federal Reserve policy are adding volatility to USDJPY. Technical analysis indicates potential for renewed growth after the correction is complete.
