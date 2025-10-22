The USDJPY pair is on the rise, moving into the 152.00 area following the election of Sanae Takaichi as Japan’s new Prime Minister. Find out more in our analysis for 22 October 2025.

USDJPY forecast: key trading points

Market focus : Sanae Takaichi was elected Prime Minister of Japan

: Sanae Takaichi was elected Prime Minister of Japan Current trend : moving upwards

: moving upwards USDJPY forecast for 22 October 2025: 152.00 or 151.00

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY pair is rising after Sanae Takaichi was elected Prime Minister of Japan. Markets expect the new leader to pursue an expansionary fiscal policy, which may include increased government spending and a possible cut in the consumption tax.

The Bank of Japan is also expected to maintain a cautious stance towards further interest rate hikes, with analysts postponing expectations for the next increase until early next year.

In the economic sphere, Japan unexpectedly posted a trade surplus in September, as exports grew by 4.2% and imports by 3.3%, indicating a slight easing of pressure from US tariffs.

USDJPY technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair shows moderate growth, with the Alligator indicator also trending upwards, confirming bullish momentum. A Triangle pattern is forming on the chart.

The short-term USDJPY forecast suggests a rise towards 153.00 if the bulls maintain control. However, if the bears push the price confidently below 151.50, a decline towards the 151.00 support level may follow.





Summary

The USDJPY pair is moderately rising, climbing towards the 152.00 area following the election of Sanae Takaichi as Japan’s new Prime Minister. The market now awaits further rate decisions from the Bank of Japan.

