The Japanese yen continues to lose ground against the US dollar, with the USDJPY pair approaching its record high near 153.26. Find out more in our analysis for 24 October 2025.

USDJPY forecast: key trading points

Japan CPI : previously at 2.7%, currently at 2.9%

: previously at 2.7%, currently at 2.9% US CPI : previously at 2.9%, projected at 3.1%

: previously at 2.9%, projected at 3.1% Current trend : bullish

: bullish USDJPY forecast for 24 October 2025: 152.00 or 154.00

Fundamental analysis

The forecast for 24 October 2025 reflects a gradual easing of Japan’s political instability, while the USDJPY pair continues to push higher towards a new record, trading around 152.90.

Japan’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) reflects changes in consumer prices of goods and services and is the primary tool for assessing changes in consumer preferences and inflation. The CPI is calculated excluding energy and food products due to seasonal fluctuations in these categories of goods.

The impact of the CPI on exchange rates is complex: a higher reading can prompt rate hikes and strengthen the national currency, but during times of economic uncertainty, it can exacerbate the situation, causing the national currency to weaken. According to the September data, the CPI rose to 2.9% from 2.7% previously. In Japan’s current political and economic environment, the CPI increase has become a trigger for yen depreciation.

Today’s USDJPY forecast takes into account the US CPI release, where analysts expect a rise from 2.9% to 3.1%. A higher-than-expected figure could reinforce the US dollar, driving the USDJPY rate further upwards.

USDJPY technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and is hovering around 152.85. Currently, the pair continues its upward trajectory following the signal from the pattern, with the next bullish target at 154.00.

However, the USDJPY forecast also considers an alternative scenario, where the price could pull back to 152.00 before resuming the uptrend.





Summary

Rising inflation in Japan has once again weakened the yen. Technical analysis indicates that USDJPY retains bullish momentum, with the next target seen at 154.00.

