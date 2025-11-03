The USDJPY pair continues to strengthen, climbing above the 154.00 mark amid the Bank of Japan’s reluctance to raise interest rates. Find out more in our analysis for 3 November 2025.

USDJPY forecast: key trading points

Market focus : the yen has fallen to its weakest level in nine months

: the yen has fallen to its weakest level in nine months Current trend : bullish momentum

: bullish momentum USDJPY forecast for 3 November 2025: 155.00 or 153.00

Fundamental analysis

The yen is trading near its lowest level in nine months as the Bank of Japan maintains a cautious stance on monetary tightening, while the Federal Reserve remains relatively hawkish.

Last week, the BoJ kept its policy rate unchanged, with Governor Kazuo Ueda warning that global trade policies could slow economic growth and reduce corporate profits.

Although Ueda did not rule out a possible rate hike in December, his cautious tone disappointed markets. Traders are now awaiting key Japanese data releases this week, including household spending and wage growth figures.

USDJPY technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair continues to rise, holding firmly above 154.00. The Alligator indicator is moving upwards, confirming the ongoing bullish momentum. The price will likely continue its upward trajectory to the local resistance level at 155.00.

Today’s USDJPY forecast suggests that as long as the pair remains above 154.00, the uptrend is likely to continue. However, if bears seize the initiative and gain a foothold below the 154.00 level, a corrective move towards 153.00 could follow.





Summary

The USDJPY pair is on the rise, trading confidently above 154.00. This week, market attention will focus on Japanese wage and household spending data.

