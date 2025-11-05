The Japanese yen continues to weaken as the USDJPY pair completes a correction and prepares for a potential rally towards 155.00. Discover more in our analysis for 5 November 2025.

USDJPY forecast: key trading points

US ADP non-farm employment change : previously at −32 thousand, projected at 32 thousand

: previously at −32 thousand, projected at 32 thousand US services PMI : previously at 54.2, projected at 55.2

: previously at 54.2, projected at 55.2 USDJPY forecast for 5 November 2025: 155.00 or 153.00

Fundamental analysis

The forecast for 5 November 2025 takes into account that, having set a fresh record high, the USDJPY pair formed a correction and is trading around 153.50.

The ADP employment report is expected to show an increase of 32 thousand jobs after a sharp decline the previous month. A stronger-than-expected result could support the dollar and push the USDJPY rate towards 155.00.

Meanwhile, the US services PMI, covering various industries, including transport, communications, financial intermediation, business and consumer services, IT, and hospitality, is forecast to rise to 55.2, remaining well above the 50.0 threshold. Such a reading would lend further support to the greenback, but a decline relative to the previous period could weaken the US dollar against the Japanese yen and trigger a further correction in the USDJPY rate.

Overall, the USDJPY forecast remains positive for the dollar, as strong US fundamentals and the Bank of Japan’s refusal to raise interest rates continue to weigh on the yen.

USDJPY technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band, hovering around 153.50. The pattern suggests the pair may be entering a new bullish phase, with 155.00 acting as the next upside target.

Alternatively, a pullback to 153.00 is possible before buyers regain momentum.





Summary

Positive news from the US continues to strengthen the US dollar. USDJPY technical analysis suggests growth towards 155.00.

