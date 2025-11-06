The USDJPY pair is consolidating, reflecting the balance between strong US economic data and expectations of further BoJ actions. The rate currently stands at 153.95. Find more details in our analysis for 6 November 2025.

USDJPY forecast: key trading points

The Japanese yen strengthens amid rising wages and expectations of tighter Bank of Japan policy

In October, US private companies created 42 thousand jobs according to ADP, exceeding analysts’ expectations

The US services sector shows resilience, supporting optimism about the economy

USDJPY forecast for 6 November 2025: 155.30

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY rate is declining as sellers defend the 154.30 resistance level, preventing buyers from breaking through it for six consecutive trading sessions.

The Japanese yen strengthens thanks to steady wage growth, which increases expectations of further BoJ policy tightening. In September, nominal wages rose by 1.9% after a 1.5% increase in August. The growth was supported by stable base pay and a moderate rise in overtime income. Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda noted that the 2026 wage outlook would be a key factor when considering the possibility of resuming monetary policy tightening.

At the same time, the US dollar received short-term support from strong US data. According to the ADP report, US private companies created 42 thousand jobs in October, exceeding analysts’ forecasts. The ISM services PMI rose to an eight-month high of 52.4 points from 50 points a month earlier, indicating the resilience of the US economy.

USDJPY technical analysis

The USDJPY rate is undergoing a correction while staying within an upward channel. After several unsuccessful attempts to break above the 154.30 resistance level, buyers remain active, keeping prices above the 153.50 support. The USDJPY forecast for today points to continued growth with a target of 155.30.

The Stochastic Oscillator further confirms the bullish scenario, as its lines have exited oversold territory and are approaching the support level, indicating a possible continuation of the upward momentum after consolidation.

A consolidation above 154.30 would confirm the resumption of growth and increase pressure on sellers.





Summary

The current yen strengthening amid wage growth and expectations of BoJ policy tightening puts pressure on the USDJPY rate; however, the USDJPY technical analysis suggests a high probability of the uptrend resuming with a target at 155.30.

Open Account