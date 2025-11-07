The USDJPY rate is moving lower, falling to the 153.00 level amid rising wages in Japan. Find out more in our analysis for 7 November 2025.

USDJPY forecast: key trading points

Market focus : nominal wages in Japan rose by 1.9% in September

: nominal wages in Japan rose by 1.9% in September Current trend : correcting downwards

: correcting downwards USDJPY forecast for 7 November 2025: 152.00 or 154.00

Fundamental analysis

According to the published data, Japan’s nominal wages increased by 1.9% in September compared to a 1.5% rise in August. Sustained wage growth raises the likelihood that the Bank of Japan will continue its course towards monetary policy tightening.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda stated that the 2026 wage forecast will play a decisive role in determining whether to resume policy tightening. Last week, the Bank of Japan kept the interest rate unchanged.

USDJPY technical analysis

USDJPY quotes are declining within the current downward correction. The Alligator indicator has turned downwards, confirming the current bearish momentum. The local support level now stands at 152.00.

The USDJPY forecast for today suggests that the pair may dip lower towards the 152.00 support level if the bears maintain control. An upward movement may occur if the bulls hold prices above 153.00, which could open the way for a rise towards 154.00.





Summary

The USDJPY price fell towards the 153.00 area. The Bank of Japan may continue its policy of rate tightening in the future.

