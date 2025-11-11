The USDJPY rate is rising, consolidating above the 154.00 level amid optimism over a possible end to the US government shutdown. Discover more in our analysis for 11 November 2025.

USDJPY forecast: key trading points

Market focus: the US Senate approved the government funding bill and passed it to the House of Representatives for a vote

Current trend: upward momentum observed

USDJPY forecast for 11 November 2025: 155.00 or 153.00

Fundamental analysis

On Tuesday, the USDJPY pair climbed towards 154.50, approaching a nine-month high. Optimism about a potential end to the US government shutdown supported the dollar and slightly reduced demand for safe-haven assets.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan’s October report indicates that policymakers are considering a rate hike while closely monitoring wage dynamics in the country. Japan also reported a record current account surplus of 4.5 trillion JPY in September, as exports significantly exceeded imports.

USDJPY technical analysis

The USDJPY pair is confidently rising on the H1 chart, consolidating above the 154.00 level. The Alligator indicator is moving upwards, confirming the ongoing bullish momentum. Further growth towards the local resistance area at 155.00 is possible.

The USDJPY forecast for today suggests continued growth if the bulls hold above 154.00. However, if the bears regain control and consolidate below 154.00, the pair could undergo a correction towards the 153.00 support level.





Summary

The USDJPY pair continues its upward trajectory, trading above the 154.00 area. This week, market participants expect the longest US government shutdown in history to end.

