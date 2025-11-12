The yen continues to weaken as the USDJPY rate rises to 154.60. Find more details in our analysis for 12 November 2025.
The forecast for 12 November 2025 shows that the USDJPY pair, having set another 2025 price record, continues its upward momentum and is trading around 154.60.
The main USDJPY growth drivers include:
The USDJPY forecast for today remains unfavourable for the yen, with further growth potential intact. In the near term, quotes may set another 2025 price high.
On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair formed a Harami reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and is now trading around 154.60. The price currently continues its upward movement following the signal from the pattern, with the upside target seen at 155.75.
However, the USDJPY forecast also considers an alternative scenario involving a short-term pullback towards 153.80 before growth.
The BoJ appears to be moving towards monetary tightening, with the yen continuing to lose ground. The USDJPY technical analysis suggests a further rise towards the 155.75 level.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.