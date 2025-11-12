Sign InOpen an account

Yen under pressure: USDJPY targets the 155.00 level

12.11.2025

The yen continues to weaken as the USDJPY rate rises to 154.60. Find more details in our analysis for 12 November 2025.

USDJPY forecast: key trading points

  • The yen continues to lose ground against the USD
  • The Bank of Japan may tighten monetary policy
  • USDJPY forecast for 12 November 2025: 155.75 or 153.80

Fundamental analysis

The forecast for 12 November 2025 shows that the USDJPY pair, having set another 2025 price record, continues its upward momentum and is trading around 154.60.

The main USDJPY growth drivers include:

  • Improved sentiment surrounding the US federal budget decision and expectations of the shutdown’s end have reduced economic pressure, partially supporting both risk currencies and the dollar
  • Macroeconomic signals from the US and a strong dollar amid mixed employment data and interest rate expectations drive demand for the USD
  • Japan’s new government policies, fiscal stimulus plans, and signals suggesting the BoJ may move towards monetary tightening create a favourable backdrop for yen weakness
  • Easing trade conditions and progress in diplomacy (including US-China negotiations) have somewhat reduced demand for safe-haven currencies, weakening the yen further

The USDJPY forecast for today remains unfavourable for the yen, with further growth potential intact. In the near term, quotes may set another 2025 price high.

USDJPY technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair formed a Harami reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and is now trading around 154.60. The price currently continues its upward movement following the signal from the pattern, with the upside target seen at 155.75.

However, the USDJPY forecast also considers an alternative scenario involving a short-term pullback towards 153.80 before growth.

USDJPY technical analysis for 12 November 2025
Summary

The BoJ appears to be moving towards monetary tightening, with the yen continuing to lose ground. The USDJPY technical analysis suggests a further rise towards the 155.75 level.

