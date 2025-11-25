The USDJPY rate is moderately declining, falling below 157.00 amid concerns about potential Bank of Japan interventions. Find out more in our analysis for 25 November 2025.

USDJPY forecast: key trading points

Market focus : Japanese authorities hint at readiness for currency intervention

: Japanese authorities hint at readiness for currency intervention Current trend : correcting downwards

: correcting downwards USDJPY forecast for 25 November 2025: 156.20 or 158.00

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY pair is declining on Tuesday amid speculation that Japanese authorities may intervene to support the national currency. Takuji Aida, advisor to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, stated that Tokyo is ready to actively intervene in currency markets to offset the negative economic consequences of a weak yen.

The Japanese yen has weakened against the US dollar since early October following the election of Sanae Takaichi as prime minister. She introduced a large-scale package of new fiscal measures and signalled support for loose monetary policy.

USDJPY technical analysis

The USDJPY rate is declining within the current downward correction. The Alligator indicator has turned downwards, confirming the prevailing bearish momentum. The nearest local support level is located at 156.20.

The USDJPY forecast for today suggests the pair may continue to fall towards 156.20 if sellers maintain control. A bullish move would become possible only if buyers push the price above 157.00, which could open the way towards 158.00.





Summary

The USDJPY pair dipped below 157.00 as market participants fear that the Bank of Japan may conduct currency interventions to support the yen.

