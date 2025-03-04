Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 4 March 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, EURUSD completed a growth wave to 1.0503. Today, 4 March 2025, a decline to 1.0444 (testing from above) is forming. A rise to 1.0528 is then expected. The market is consolidating around 1.0440, and a breakout above this level may trigger further growth towards 1.0595. If the price breaks below, a decline to 1.0330 may follow.

Technically, this scenario aligns with the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix, with a pivot point at 1.0440. The market is consolidating around the central line of the price Envelope. A growth wave towards its upper boundary at 1.0528 remains likely.

Technical indicators suggest continued growth towards 1.0528.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, USDJPY is consolidating around 149.58. Today, 4 March 2025, the range has expanded downward to 148.55. A rebound to 149.58 is possible before a further decline towards 147.86.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the declining wave matrix, with a pivot point at 149.58. The market is consolidating near the central line of the price Envelope. A decline towards the lower boundary at 147.86 is expected.

Technical indicators suggest continued decline towards 147.86.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, GBPUSD is continuing a growth wave towards 1.2724. Today, 4 March 2025, a pullback to 1.2650 (testing from above) is possible before the price resumes its rise towards 1.2744. After reaching this level, a correction towards 1.2525 is expected.

Technically, this scenario aligns with the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix, with a pivot point at 1.2650. The market is moving towards the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 1.2744.

Technical indicators suggest a growth wave towards 1.2744.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, AUDUSD is consolidating around 0.6210. Today, 4 March 2025, if the price breaks downward, a decline towards 0.6100 may follow. If the price breaks upward, a correction towards 0.6300 is expected.

Technically, this scenario aligns with the Elliott wave structure and the declining wave matrix, with a pivot point at 0.6300. The market has reached the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 0.6191 and is consolidating around 0.6210. A breakout upwards may lead to a correction towards 0.6300, while a breakout downward may trigger a decline towards 0.6100.

Technical indicators suggest a continued decline towards 0.6100.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, USDCAD executed a growth wave towards 1.4540. Today, 4 March 2025, a correction towards 1.4322 is likely. After this correction, the price is expected to rise towards the local target of 1.4713.

Technically, this scenario aligns with the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix, with a pivot point at 1.4322. The market has reached the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 1.4540, and a correction towards 1.4322 is expected before the next growth impulse.

Technical indicators suggest a correction towards 1.4322.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD is forming a growth wave towards 2,918. Today, 4 March 2025, this level is expected to be reached. A correction towards 2,876 may follow before the next wave of growth towards 2,955.

Technically, this scenario aligns with the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix, with a pivot point at 2,876. The market is moving towards the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 2,918. A pullback towards 2,876 is likely before a potential rise towards 2,955.

Technical indicators suggest continued growth towards 2,918.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart, Brent is consolidating around 73.33. Today, 4 March 2025, the market broke downward, suggesting a decline towards 69.82, with a potential extension to 69.55.

Technically, this scenario aligns with the Elliott wave structure and the declining wave matrix, with a pivot point at 73.33. The market is developing a decline towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 69.55. A rise towards 73.33 may occur afterward, with a possibility of an extended uptrend towards 75.55.

Technical indicators suggest a continued decline towards 69.55.



