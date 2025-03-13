Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 13 March 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, EURUSD continues its consolidation range around 1.0880. Today, 13 March 2025, the range is expected to extend down to 1.0840, with a potential decline to 1.0740. After that, a correction to 1.0840 (testing from below) may occur. If the range breaks down, the first downward wave to 1.0533 could begin. Once this level is reached, we expect a correction to 1.0740.

This scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.0660, which is considered key for EURUSD. The market has completed a growth wave to the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 1.0944. A downward wave to 1.0740 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's EURUSD forecast suggest the possibility of a decline to 1.0740.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, USDJPY completed a growth wave to 149.18. Today, 13 March 2025, a correction to 147.35 is expected. After this, a growth wave to 150.40 is anticipated as the first target.

This scenario for USDJPY is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 154.58. The market has completed a downward wave to the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 146.54. A growth wave to 150.85 is expected after reaching the lower boundary. A wide consolidation range around the central line is being formed, and a breakout upwards is expected to continue the upward trend to 150.40.

Technical indicators for today's USDJPY forecast suggest a correction to 147.35.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, GBPUSD continues its consolidation range around 1.2920, with the range extending upwards to 1.2984. Today, 13 March 2025, we expect the range to expand downward to 1.2855. A growth wave to 1.2911 (testing from below) is possible. If the range breaks down, the first downward wave to 1.2717 will begin. After reaching this level, a correction to 1.2850 is expected.

This scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.2717. The market has completed a growth wave to the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 1.2984. A downward wave to 1.2855 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's GBPUSD forecast suggest the possibility of a decline to 1.2855.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, AUDUSD continues its downward wave towards 0.6222. Today, 13 March 2025, this target is expected to be reached. Later, a growth wave to 0.6294 may follow, with a decline to 0.6210. After that, a correction to 0.6280 is possible. Further continuation of the trend to 0.6060 is expected.

This scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD, with a pivot point at 0.6210. The market has completed a growth wave to the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 0.6360. A downward wave towards 0.6210 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's AUDUSD forecast suggest the possibility of a decline to 0.6210.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, USDCAD completed a growth wave to 1.4515. Today, 13 March 2025, a correction to 1.4215 is possible. After this, the market will likely continue its growth to 1.4520. A breakout above this level will open the potential for the trend to continue to 1.4814.

This scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.4400, which is considered key for USDCAD. The market is consolidating around this level. A correction to 1.4215 is expected, followed by growth towards 1.4520.

Technical indicators for today's USDCAD forecast suggest a continuation of the growth towards 1.4520.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD completed a growth wave to 2,922. Today, 13 March 2025, a narrow consolidation range is expected to form below this level. If the range breaks upwards, a continuation of the wave to 2,980 is likely. A downward correction to 2,905 may occur, followed by another growth wave to 2,980.

This scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 2,880, considered key for XAUUSD. The market has completed a correction to the central line of the price Envelope at 2,880. A growth wave towards 2,930 is expected, followed by a continuation to 2,980.

Technical indicators for today's XAUUSD forecast suggest the possibility of a growth wave to 2,980.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart, Brent is forming a consolidation range around 69.85. Today, 13 March 2025, the range is expected to extend upwards to 71.55. After that, a correction to 69.85 is likely. Further growth to 73.33 is expected.

This scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 73.33, which is considered key for Brent. The market is forming a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 68.00. A growth wave towards 73.33 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's Brent forecast suggest the possibility of a growth wave to 73.33.



