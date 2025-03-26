Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 26 March 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market completed a downward wave to 1.0777 and a correction to 1.0829. Currently, it is forming a new decline towards the first target of 1.0755. Today, 26 March 2025, we expect this level to be reached. Afterwards, a correction towards 1.0853 remains possible.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the specified Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.0853, which is viewed as key for the EURUSD rate. Today, a decline to the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 1.0755 is expected. A possible bounce to the central line at 1.0853 may follow.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest the likelihood of further downside development towards 1.0755.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market completed an upward wave to 150.93. Today, 26 March 2025, it is shaping a downward move towards 149.33. After reaching this target, the decline may extend to 148.75. Afterwards, a new upward wave to 151.15 is possible, with the trend likely to continue towards 153.60, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 151.15. At the moment, the market is forming a correction towards the central line of the price Envelope at 148.75. Upon completion, further growth to its upper boundary at 151.15 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a potential growth wave towards 151.15.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market completed a decline to 1.2887 and a correction to 1.2973. It is now forming another downward structure to 1.2895. Today, 26 March 2025, a breakout below this level is possible, potentially leading to a wave down to the local target of 1.2824.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.2895. The market is heading towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 1.2824. A subsequent recovery to the central line at 1.2895 may follow.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a move down to 1.2824.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market has completed a decline to 0.6257 and is currently in a correction towards 0.6330, forming a wide consolidation range around 0.6300. Today, 26 March 2025, we expect a new decline to 0.6222, with a potential trend continuation down to 0.6200.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot at 0.6300. The wave is forming towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 0.6200. A later correction to the central line at 0.6300 is not excluded.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a continued downside towards 0.6222 and 0.6200.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market is forming a consolidation range around 1.4330. Today, 26 March 2025, we expect a downward extension of this range to 1.4260. Afterwards, a new upward wave to 1.4515 may begin, with a potential trend continuation towards 1.4790, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.4515, which is key for USDCAD. The market is now declining towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 1.4260. A move up to the upper boundary at 1.4515 is anticipated next.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest an upward move towards 1.4515.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market declined to 2,999 and corrected up to 3,035. Today, 26 March 2025, another corrective wave to 3,040 is possible. Once that level is reached, the downtrend could continue towards 2,986, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 3,011, which is considered a crucial level for the XAUUSD rate. The market is currently declining towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 2,986. A rebound to the central line at 3,011 may follow.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast point to the likelihood of a downward correction towards 2,986.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude, the market completed the first leg of an upward wave to 72.90. Today, 26 March 2025, we expect a correction to 70.50. After completing the correction, a new upward wave to 73.40 may unfold, with a trend continuation towards 76.25, the local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 73.40, which is considered a crucial level for the Brent rate. The market recently reached the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 72.90. A correction to the lower boundary at 70.50 is expected next.

Technical indicators suggest a correction to 70.50 in today’s Brent forecast.



