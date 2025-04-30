Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 30 April 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, EURUSD continues developing a consolidation range around 1.1370. Today, 30 April 2025, the range may extend down to 1.1322 and up to 1.1455. Afterwards, a downward wave may begin towards 1.1280, with the trend potentially continuing to 1.1110, the local target.

Technically, the scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.1420, which acts as the key level in the current structure. The price is forming a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 1.1280.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a continued decline towards 1.1280.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, USDJPY is consolidating around 142.75. Today, 30 April 2025, the correction may end near 141.55, followed by a new upward wave to 144.00. If this level is broken, the price may continue rising to 146.40, the local target.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 141.70 support this scenario. The market is forming a corrective structure to the central line of the price Envelope, with potential for a move to the upper boundary at 144.00.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a growth wave to 144.00 and 146.40.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, GBPUSD is consolidating around 1.3343. Today, 30 April 2025, the market may drop back to 1.3343 (testing from above), then rise to 1.3455. Afterwards, a downward wave to the first target of 1.3260 is possible.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3343, which is key in the current structure. The market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the price Envelope at 1.3343, with a likely move first to its upper boundary at 1.3455, followed by a decline to the lower boundary at 1.3260. Subsequently, a correction towards the Envelope’s central line at 1.3300 could follow.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a downward wave to 1.3260.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, AUDUSD continues forming a consolidation range around 0.6400, with no clear trend. Today, 30 April 2025, the range may expand upwards to 0.6467. Afterwards, a breakout to the downside may push the price to 0.6340, the first target. Then, a correction towards 0.6388 (testing from below) may follow, with a subsequent decline to 0.6200, the local target.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 0.6161 confirm this scenario. This level is considered crucial in this wave structure. The price is currently forming a wave to the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 0.6467, with a likely decline to the central line at 0.6340.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a continuation of the downward wave to 0.6340.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, USDCAD is forming a corrective move to 1.3805. Today, 30 April 2025, the correction may end and a new upward wave towards 1.3930 may begin, with potential continuation to 1.4060, the local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.4080, which acts as the key level. The market completed a wave to the central line of the price Envelope at 1.3903 and is now correcting towards 1.3805. Once the correction is complete, a growth wave could follow, targeting the upper boundary at 1.3930.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a growth wave to 1.3930.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD continues consolidating around 3,310. Today, 30 April 2025, the range may expand upwards to 3,366. Afterwards, a downward wave to 3,215 is expected – the first target. Then, a rebound to 3,366 (testing from below) is likely.

Technically, the scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 3,366, which acts as the key level. The market is developing a wave towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 3,215. After reaching this target level, the price could climb to the central line at 3,366.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a decline to 3,215.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart, Brent has formed a consolidation range around 64.22. The market broke below this range and is now developing a wave towards 62.22. Today, 30 April 2025, this target may be reached. Afterwards, a rebound to 64.22 (testing from below) is likely, followed by a continuation of the decline to 60.55. This entire downward wave is considered corrective. Once completed, a new growth wave towards 67.35 may begin.

Technically, the scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 65.30, which is key for the Brent wave. The market is developing a corrective wave to the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 60.55. Once this level is reached, a reversal towards the upper boundary at 67.35 may follow.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a continuation of the correction towards 60.55.



