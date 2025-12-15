Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 15 December 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market continues developing a correction. At the moment, the price has formed a consolidation range around 1.1634 and, after breaking upwards, reached the local corrective target at 1.1760. Today, 15 December 2025, we consider the probability of a downward leg towards 1.1692. After this level is reached, another upward structure towards 1.1771 is possible. Later, we expect a decline towards 1.1634.

The Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave with a rotation centre at 1.1634 confirm this scenario and define it as the key structure for EURUSD. At the moment, the market has completed a rising wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1760. Today, we expect a decline towards its central line at 1.1692 at a minimum. The wave may also extend towards its lower boundary at 1.1634.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest considering a decline towards 1.1692.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market continues forming a consolidation range around 155.90. Today, 15 December 2025, we consider the probability of a downward leg towards 154.86. This move will exhaust the corrective potential. After the correction completes, we will consider the start of a new upward wave towards 158.00 at a minimum.

The Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave with a rotation centre at 153.90 confirm this scenario and define it as the key structure for USDJPY. At the moment, the market forms a corrective wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 154.86. Later, we will consider the probability of growth towards its central line at 155.90.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest considering a correction towards 154.86.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market has completed a rising wave structure to 1.3437. Today, 15 December 2025, we expect a downward wave towards 1.3300 (test from above). Afterwards, we will consider the probability of growth towards 1.3370. This move will exhaust the corrective potential. Once the correction finishes, the downtrend will resume. The next target stands at 1.3195, with potential continuation towards 1.2911 at a minimum.

The Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the downward wave with a rotation centre at 1.3188 confirm this scenario and define it as the key structure for GBPUSD. Today, we consider the probability of the corrective wave continuing towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3300. After this wave completes, we will consider the start of growth towards its central line at 1.3370.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest considering a continuation of the decline towards 1.3300.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market has completed a rising wave to 0.6683. Today, 15 December 2025, we expect the start of a downward leg towards 0.6622 (test from above). Then we will consider the probability of the correction extending towards 0.6555. If the price breaks this level, it opens the potential for a continuation of the downward wave towards 0.6561.

The Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave for AUDUSD with a rotation centre at 0.6555 confirm this scenario and define it as the key structure. At the moment, the market has completed a corrective wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6683. Today, we expect a decline towards its lower boundary at 0.6622.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest considering a correction towards 0.6622.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market has completed a downward wave to 1.3767. Today, 15 December 2025, a compact consolidation range has formed above this level. We expect an upward breakout towards 1.3939. Later, we will consider the probability of extending the correction towards 1.3844. After this correction completes, we will consider the start of a new upward wave towards 1.4040. This target remains local.

The Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave with a rotation centre at 1.3939 confirm this scenario and define it as the key structure for USDCAD. At the moment, the market is forming a corrective wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3767. After the correction finishes, we will consider the probability of starting a new upward wave towards its upper boundary at 1.3939.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest considering a correction towards 1.3939.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market has completed a rising wave to 4,350. Today, 15 December 2025, we consider the probability of forming a consolidation range below this level. Next, we will consider a correction towards 4,146 (test from above). Afterwards, the market may resume growth towards 4,410.

The Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave with a rotation centre at 4,146 confirm this scenario and define it as the key structure for XAUUSD. At the moment, the market continues developing the fifth rising wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,410. After this level is reached, we will consider the probability of a correction towards its central line at 4,146.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast indicate a possible decline towards 4,146 and growth towards 4,390.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude, the market has completed a downward wave to 60.60. Today, 15 December 2025, we expect the development of a new consolidation range above this level. If the price breaks upwards, it opens the potential for the start of a rising wave towards 62.62. A breakout above this level will open the potential for a continuation of the trend towards 63.63.

The Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave with a rotation centre at 64.00 confirm this scenario and define it as the key structure for Brent. At the moment, the market forms a consolidation range above the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 60.60. If the price breaks upwards, it opens the potential for a rising wave towards its upper boundary at 63.63.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest considering growth towards 62.62 and 63.63.





