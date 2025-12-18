Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 18 December 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market has completed a downward impulse to the 1.1702 level and a correction to 1.1757. Today, 18 December 2025, we consider the probability of a decline towards 1.1707. If this level is broken, it will open the potential for the wave to continue towards 1.1655. This is a local target. Later, the market may form a corrective move towards 1.1707 (test from below), followed by a decline towards 1.1610.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the downward wave with a rotation centre at 1.1707. This structure is considered key for EURUSD. At the moment, the market has completed a downward impulse to the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1702. Today, it is relevant to expect the completion of the correction and the start of a new downward wave towards its lower boundary at 1.1655.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of a decline towards 1.1655.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market has completed a rising wave to the 155.55 level and formed a consolidation range around this level. Today, 18 December 2025, we consider the probability of a breakout from this range to the upside towards 156.50. Later, we will consider the probability of a decline towards 155.50.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave with a rotation centre at 155.50. This structure is considered key for USDJPY. At the moment, the market is forming a rising wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 156.50. Later, we will consider the probability of a decline towards its central line at 155.50.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest considering growth towards 156.50 and a decline towards 155.50.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market is forming a downward wave structure towards the 1.3305 level. Today, 18 December 2025, we expect this target level to be reached. Later, a corrective move towards 1.3370 cannot be ruled out, followed by a decline towards 1.3245 with the prospect of the trend continuing towards 1.3170.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the downward wave with a rotation centre at 1.3379. This structure is considered key for GBPUSD. Today, we consider the probability of the downward wave continuing towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3305. After this wave completes, a corrective move towards its central line at 1.3379 cannot be ruled out.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of the downward wave continuing towards 1.3305.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market has formed a consolidation range around the 0.6622 level and, with a downside breakout, continues developing the third downward wave. Today, 18 December 2025, we expect a decline towards 0.6580. If this level is broken, it will open the potential for a wave towards 0.6561. This is the first target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the downward wave for AUDUSD with a rotation centre at 0.6622. This structure is considered key. At the moment, the market is forming a wave structure towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6580.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of a decline towards 0.6580.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market has formed a compact consolidation range around the 1.3763 level. Today, 18 December 2025, if the price breaks out of this range downwards, the structure may extend towards 1.3700. If the price breaks upwards, we will consider the probability of a rising wave towards 1.3939.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the downward wave with a rotation centre at 1.3939. This structure is considered key for USDCAD. At the moment, the market is developing a corrective wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3767. After the correction completes, we will consider the probability of starting a new upward wave towards its upper boundary at 1.3939.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest considering the probability of the start of a correction towards 1.3939.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market continues developing a consolidation range around the 4,316 level. Today, 18 December 2025, if the price breaks out of this range upwards, we will consider the probability of a rising wave towards 4,362. If the price breaks downwards, it will open the potential for a correction towards 4,150. Later, the market may grow towards the 4,400 level.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave with a rotation centre at 4,150. This scenario is considered key for XAUUSD in this wave. At the moment, the market continues developing the fifth upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,400. After reaching this level, we will consider the probability of a correction towards its central line at 4,150.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast indicate the probability of growth towards the 4,362 level.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market is forming a consolidation range around the 59.79 level. Today, 18 December 2025, we expect an upward impulse towards the 61.00 level. Later, we will consider the probability of a decline towards 59.80. Then, we expect growth towards 62.90 with the prospect of the trend continuing towards 64.10. This is the first target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the downward wave with a rotation centre at 62.62. This scenario is considered key for Brent in this wave. At the moment, the market is forming an upward impulse towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 61.00. If this level breaks upwards, it will open the potential for growth towards its upper boundary at 62.90.

Technical indicators suggest considering growth towards the 61.00 and 62.90 levels in today’s Brent forecast.





