Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 22 December 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market broke the ascending channel at the 1.1717 level. Today, 22 December 2025, the market is forming a compact consolidation range around this level. We expect a breakout from this range downwards towards 1.1670. If this level breaks, it will open the potential for the wave to continue towards 1.1650. This is a local target. Later, the market may develop a corrective move towards 1.1705 (test from below), followed by a decline towards 1.1606.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the downward wave with a rotation centre at 1.1705. This scenario is considered key in the wave structure for EURUSD. At the moment, the market has completed a downward impulse to the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1717. Today, it is relevant to expect the continuation of the downward wave towards its lower boundary at 1.1650.

USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market has formed a consolidation range around the 155.50 level. Today, 22 December 2025, with an upside breakout, the market has completed a local target of the upward wave at the 157.72 level. Later, we will consider the probability of a decline towards 156.16, followed by growth towards 157.92.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave with a rotation centre at 155.50. This scenario is considered key in the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market has completed an upward wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 157.72. Later, we will consider the probability of a decline towards its central line at 156.16.

GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market is forming a consolidation range around the 1.3380 level. Today, 22 December 2025, we expect the range to expand upwards towards 1.3404. Later, we expect a decline towards 1.3305. If this level breaks, it will open the potential for the trend to continue towards 1.3220.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the downward wave with a rotation centre at 1.3375. This scenario is considered key in the structure of this wave. Today, we consider the probability of the downward wave continuing towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3305. After this wave completes, a corrective move towards its central line at 1.3375 cannot be ruled out.

AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market continues developing a consolidation range around the 0.6622 level. Today, 22 December 2025, we expect a decline towards 0.6580. If this level breaks, it will open the potential for a wave towards 0.6561. This is the first target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the downward wave for AUDUSD with a rotation centre at 0.6622. This scenario is considered key in the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a wave structure towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6580.

USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market received support at the 1.3755 level and formed a new upward wave towards 1.3805. Today, 22 December 2025, the market is forming a compact consolidation range below this level. If the price breaks out of this range upwards, we will consider the probability of a rising wave towards 1.3838 with the prospect of continuing towards 1.3865.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave with a rotation centre at 1.3800. This scenario is considered key for USDCAD in the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3838, followed by a decline towards its central line at 1.3800.

XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market has completed an upward wave to the 4,387 level. Today, 22 December 2025, the current upward structure may extend towards the 4,444 level. Later, we will consider the probability of a correction towards 4,328.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave with a rotation centre at 4,150. This scenario is considered key for XAUUSD in this wave. At the moment, the market continues developing the fifth upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,444. After reaching this level, we will consider the probability of a correction towards its central line at 4,150.

Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market is forming an upward wave towards the 61.00 level. Today, 22 December 2025, we expect this level to be reached. Later, we expect a corrective move towards 59.80, followed by an upward impulse towards 61.33, with the prospect of the trend continuing towards 62.90 and further towards 64.10. This is the first target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the downward wave with a rotation centre at 62.62. This scenario is considered key for Brent in this wave. At the moment, the market is forming an upward impulse towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 61.00. Later, a corrective move towards its central line at 59.80 cannot be ruled out.

