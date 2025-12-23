Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 23 December 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market continues developing a consolidation range around the 1.1740 level. Today, 23 December 2025, the range has expanded upwards to 1.1780. Going forward, we will consider the probability of a decline towards the lower boundary of this range at 1.1700. If the price breaks below this level, it will open the potential for the wave to continue towards 1.1620. In case of an upside breakout, another upward leg towards 1.1800 cannot be ruled out.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave with a rotation centre at 1.1640. This scenario is considered key in the wave structure for EURUSD. At the moment, the market has completed a downward impulse to the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1702. Today, it is relevant to expect the correction to complete around the 1.1780 level. Subsequently, a decline towards the lower boundary at 1.1700 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of a decline towards the 1.1740 level.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market has completed a corrective move to the 156.00 level. Today, 23 December 2025, we will consider the probability of an upward wave developing towards 157.92. Later, a decline towards 154.34 is expected.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave with a rotation centre at 156.10. This scenario is considered key in the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market has completed a rising wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 157.72. Going forward, we will consider the probability of a correction towards its central line at 156.00, followed by growth towards its upper boundary at 157.92.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest considering the probability of renewed growth towards the 157.92 level.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market is forming a consolidation range around the 1.3390 level. Today, 23 December 2025, we expect the range to expand upwards towards 1.3494. Later, a decline towards 1.3390 is expected. If this level is broken, it will open the potential for the trend to continue towards 1.3288.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave with a rotation centre at 1.3190. This scenario is considered key in the structure of this wave. Today, we will consider the probability of the upward wave completing near the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3494. After this wave completes, a downward leg towards the central line at 1.3392 cannot be ruled out.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of the beginning of a downward wave towards 1.3393.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market continues developing a consolidation range around the 0.6632 level. Today, 23 December 2025, the range has expanded upwards to 0.6669. We expect a decline towards the 0.6632 level. Another upward leg towards 0.6675 cannot be ruled out, followed by a decline towards 0.6600.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave for AUDUSD with a rotation centre at 0.6545. This scenario is considered key in the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.6632.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of growth towards the 0.6675 level.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market continues forming a consolidation range around the 1.3770 level. Today, 23 December 2025, we expect the range to expand downwards towards 1.3733. After that, we will consider the probability of a new upward wave towards 1.3805. If this level is broken, the wave may continue towards 1.3873.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the downward wave with a rotation centre at 1.3950. This scenario is considered key for USDCAD in the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3770. An upside breakout towards the upper boundary at 1.3805 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest considering the probability of the beginning of an upward move towards 1.3804.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market has completed an upward wave to the 4,497 level. Today, 23 December 2025, a corrective move towards the 4,400 level cannot be ruled out. Later, we will consider the probability of growth towards 4,532, with the prospect of the trend continuing towards 4,550.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave with a rotation centre at 4,275. This scenario is considered key for XAUUSD in this wave. At the moment, the market continues developing the fifth upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,550. After reaching this level, we will consider the probability of a correction towards its central line at 4,275.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast indicate the probability of a correction towards 4,400 and subsequent growth towards 4,532.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market has completed an upward wave to the 61.68 level. Today, 23 December 2025, we expect a decline towards 61.20. Later, we expect another upward leg towards 61.86. This is a local target. After reaching this level, a corrective move towards 60.50 cannot be ruled out, followed by growth towards 62.40. This is the first major target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave with a rotation centre at 60.50. This scenario is considered key for Brent in this wave. At the moment, the market is forming an upward impulse towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 61.68. Later, a corrective move towards its central line at 60.50 cannot be ruled out.

Technical indicators suggest considering growth towards the 61.68 level and a correction towards 60.50 in today’s Brent forecast.





