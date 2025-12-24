Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 24 December 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market continues developing a consolidation range around the 1.1753 level. Today, 24 December 2025, the range has expanded upwards to 1.1807. Next, we will consider the probability of a decline towards the lower boundary of this range at 1.1700. If the price breaks downwards, it will open the potential for the wave to continue towards the 1.1620 level. In the case of an upside breakout, another upward leg towards 1.1810 is possible.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave with a rotation centre at 1.1640. This scenario is considered key in the wave structure for EURUSD. At the moment, the market has completed an upward impulse to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1807. Today, it is relevant to expect a decline towards its central line at 1.1750, with the prospect of the trend continuing towards its lower boundary at 1.1700.

Technical indicators for today's EURUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of a decline towards the 1.1750 level.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market continues developing a correction towards the 155.50 level. Today, 24 December 2025, we will consider the probability of this correction completing and the start of a rising wave towards 157.92. Later, we expect a decline towards 154.34.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave with a rotation centre at 156.10. This scenario is considered key in the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market has completed a rising wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 157.72. Next, we will consider the probability of a correction towards its central line at 155.50, followed by growth towards its upper boundary at 157.92.

Technical indicators for today's USDJPY forecast suggest considering the probability of the start of growth towards the 157.92 level.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market is forming a consolidation range around the 1.3420 level. Today, 24 December 2025, we expect the range to expand upwards towards 1.3538. After that, we expect a decline towards 1.3482. If this level is broken, it will open the potential for the trend to continue towards 1.3288.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave with a rotation centre at 1.3190. This scenario is considered key in the structure of this wave. Today, we will consider the probability of the upward wave completing near the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3538. After this wave completes, a downward leg towards its central line at 1.3420 is possible.

Technical indicators for today's GBPUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of the start of a downward wave towards 1.3420.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market continues developing a consolidation range around the 0.6655 level. Today, 24 December 2025, the range has expanded upwards to 0.6712. We expect a decline towards the 0.6655 level. If this level is broken downwards, it will open the potential for the trend to continue towards 0.6555.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave for AUDUSD with a rotation centre at 0.6555. This scenario is considered key in the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range below the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6712.

Technical indicators for today's AUDUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of the start of a decline towards 0.6655.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market continues forming a consolidation range around the 1.3740 level. Today, 24 December 2025, we expect the range to expand downwards towards 1.3675. After that, we will consider the probability of a new upward wave starting towards 1.3740. If this level is broken, we will consider the probability of the wave continuing towards 1.3940.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the downward wave with a rotation centre at 1.3950. This scenario is considered key for USDCAD in the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range near the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3675. We expect an upside breakout towards its upper boundary at 1.3805.

Technical indicators for today's USDCAD forecast suggest considering the probability of the start of growth towards the 1.3805 level.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market has completed an upward wave to the 4,525 level. Today, 24 December 2025, a corrective leg towards the 4,400 level is possible. After that, we will consider the probability of growth towards 4,532, with the prospect of the trend continuing towards 4,550.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave with a rotation centre at 4,275. This scenario is considered key for XAUUSD in this wave. At the moment, the market continues developing the fifth upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,550. After reaching this level, we will consider the probability of a correction towards its central line at 4,275.

Technical indicators for today's XAUUSD forecast indicate the probability of a correction towards 4,400 and subsequent growth towards 4,532.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market has completed an upward wave to the 61.97 level. This is a local target. Today, 24 December 2025, we expect a decline towards 60.50. After that, we will consider the probability of a new upward wave starting towards 62.46. This is the first target. After reaching this level, a corrective leg towards 60.50 is possible, followed by growth towards 63.50, which is the second target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave with a rotation centre at 60.50. This scenario is considered key for Brent in this wave. At the moment, the market is forming an upward impulse towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 61.97. Later, a corrective move towards its central line at 60.50 is possible.

Technical indicators suggest considering the start of a correction towards 60.50 and subsequent growth towards 63.50 in today's Brent forecast.





