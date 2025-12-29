Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 29 December 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market continues developing a consolidation range around the 1.1755 level. Today, 29 December 2025, the price has broken the lower boundary of this range. We expect the wave to continue towards 1.1738, with the prospect of the trend extending to 1.1717. After reaching this level, we will consider the probability of growth towards 1.1760, as a test from below.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave with a rotation centre at 1.1640. This scenario is considered key in the wave structure for EURUSD. At the moment, the market has completed a downward impulse to the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1755. Today, it is relevant to expect a decline towards its lower boundary at 1.1717.

Technical indicators for today's EURUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of a decline towards the 1.1717 level.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market continues developing a consolidation range around the 156.10 level. Today, 29 December 2025, we will consider the probability of the range expanding upwards towards 156.84. After that, we expect a downward leg towards the 155.30 level.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave with a rotation centre at 156.10. This scenario is considered key in the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 156.10. We expect an upward leg towards 156.84, followed by a decline towards its lower boundary at 155.30.

Technical indicators for today's USDJPY forecast suggest considering the probability of a decline towards the 155.30 level.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market is forming a consolidation range around the 1.3505 level. Today, 29 December 2025, if the price declines to the 1.3470 level and breaks it downwards, it will open the potential for the wave to continue towards 1.3418. This is the first target.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave with a rotation centre at 1.3282. This scenario is considered key in the structure of this wave. Today, we will consider the probability of a downward wave developing towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3418. After this wave completes, an upward leg towards its central line at 1.3470 is possible.

Technical indicators for today's GBPUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of the start of a downward wave towards 1.3418.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market continues developing a consolidation range around the 0.6655 level. Today, 29 December 2025, the range has expanded upwards to 0.6726. Next, we expect a decline towards the 0.6655 level. If this level is broken downwards, it will open the potential for the trend to continue towards 0.6555.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave for AUDUSD with a rotation centre at 0.6555. This scenario is considered key in the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range below the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6716. If the price breaks out of this range downwards, it will open the potential for a decline towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope.

Technical indicators for today's AUDUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of the start of a decline towards 0.6655.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market continues forming a consolidation range around the 1.3725 level. Today, 29 December 2025, we expect the range to expand upwards towards 1.3811. After that, we will consider the probability of a decline back to the 1.3725 level.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the downward wave with a rotation centre at 1.3950. This scenario is considered key for USDCAD in the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range near the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3666. We expect an upside breakout from this range towards its upper boundary at 1.3811.

Technical indicators for today's USDCAD forecast suggest considering the probability of the start of growth towards the 1.3725 level.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market has completed an upward wave to the 4,559 level. Today, 29 December 2025, a corrective leg towards the 4,425 level is possible. After that, we will consider the probability of growth towards 4,475. Later, we will consider the probability of a downward wave developing towards the 4,360 level.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave with a rotation centre at 4,275. This scenario is considered key for XAUUSD in this wave. At the moment, the market has completed the fifth upward wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,550. After reaching this level, we will consider the probability of a correction towards its central line at 4,425.

Technical indicators for today's XAUUSD forecast indicate the probability of a correction towards 4,425.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market has completed a corrective wave to the 60.05 level. Today, 29 December 2025, we expect the start of a new upward wave towards 62.70. This is the first target. Later, a corrective leg towards 60.62 is possible, followed by growth towards the 63.50 level, which is the second target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave with a rotation centre at 60.60. This scenario is considered key for Brent in this wave. At the moment, the market has completed a corrective leg to the central line of the Price Envelope at 60.05. We expect an upward leg towards its upper boundary at 62.70.

Technical indicators suggest considering the start of growth towards the 62.70 level in today's Brent forecast.





