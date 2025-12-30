Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 30 December 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market continues developing a consolidation range around the 1.1755 level. Today, 30 December 2025, the price has broken the lower boundary of the range. We expect the wave to continue towards 1.1738, with the prospect of the trend extending to 1.1715. After reaching this level, we will consider the probability of growth towards 1.1760 (a test from below). If the price exits the range upwards, an extension of the wave towards the 1.1808 level is possible, followed by a decline to 1.1715.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave with a rotation centre at 1.1640. This scenario is considered key in the wave structure for EURUSD. At the moment, the market has completed a downward impulse to the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1755. Today, it is relevant to expect a decline towards its lower boundary at 1.1715.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of a decline towards the 1.1715 level.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market continues developing a consolidation range around the 156.00 level. Today, 30 December 2025, we will consider the probability of the range expanding upwards towards 156.84. After that, we expect a downward leg towards the 155.20 level. If the price declines to 156.00 and breaks this level downwards, it will open the potential for the wave to continue towards 155.20.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave with a rotation centre at 156.00. This scenario is considered key in the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 156.00. We expect an upward leg towards 156.84, followed by a decline towards its lower boundary at 155.20.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest considering the probability of a decline towards the 155.20 level.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market has received support at the 1.3469 level. Today, 30 December 2025, an upward leg towards 1.3555 is possible. After reaching this level, we expect a decline to 1.3469. If this level is broken downwards, it will open the potential for the trend to continue towards 1.3282. This is the first target.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave with a rotation centre at 1.3282. This scenario is considered key in the structure of this wave. Today, we will consider the probability of an upward wave developing towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3555. After this wave completes, we expect the start of a downward wave towards its lower boundary at 1.3420.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of the start of a downward wave towards 1.3420.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market continues developing a consolidation range around the 0.6700 level. Today, 30 December 2025, the range may expand upwards towards 0.6727. After that, we expect a decline towards the 0.6655 level. If this level is broken downwards, it will open the potential for the trend to continue towards 0.6555.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave for AUDUSD with a rotation centre at 0.6555. This scenario is considered key in the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range below the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6720. If the price exits this range downwards, it will open the potential for a decline towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6655.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of the start of a decline towards 0.6655.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market continues forming a consolidation range around the 1.3677 level. Today, 30 December 2025, we expect the range to expand upwards towards 1.3717. After that, we will consider the probability of a decline back to the 1.3677 level.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the downward wave with a rotation centre at 1.3950. This scenario is considered key for USDCAD in the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range near the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3644. We expect an upside breakout from the range towards its upper boundary at 1.3800.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest considering the probability of the start of growth towards the 1.3717 level.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market has completed a downward wave to the 4,300 level. This is a local target. Today, 30 December 2025, a corrective leg towards the 4,411 level is possible. After that, we will consider the probability of a downward wave developing towards the 4,270 level. This is the first target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave with a rotation centre at 4,275. This scenario is considered key for XAUUSD in this wave. At the moment, the market has completed the fifth upward wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,550. After reaching this level, we will consider the probability of a correction towards its central line at 4,270.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast indicate the probability of a correction towards the 4,270 level.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market is forming a consolidation range around the 61.40 level. Today, 30 December 2025, we expect the upward wave to continue towards 62.70. This is the first target. Later, a corrective leg towards 60.62 is possible, followed by growth towards the 63.35 level, which is the second target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the Matrix of the upward wave with a rotation centre at 60.60. This scenario is considered key for Brent in this wave. At the moment, the market has completed a corrective leg to the central line of the Price Envelope at 60.05. We expect an upward leg towards its upper boundary at 62.70.

Technical indicators suggest considering growth towards the 62.70 level in today’s Brent forecast.





