Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 12 January 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the EURUSD H4 chart, the market has completed the second downward impulse to the 1.1620 level. Today, 12 January 2026, a corrective structure of the second impulse is forming, with the target at 1.1682. After this correction completes, a new downward impulse towards the 1.1600 level is expected to start.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1680. This scenario is considered key in the wave structure for EURUSD. At the moment, the market has completed a downward impulse to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1620. It is relevant today to expect a correction towards its central line at 1.682.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a potential correction towards the 1.1682 level.





USDJPY forecast

On the USDJPY H4 chart, the market has completed an upward wave, reaching the 157.77 level. Today, 12 January 2026, a consolidation range could develop around this level. A breakout above the range would open the potential for the development of an upward wave towards 160.00. If the price exits the range downwards, a corrective move to the 156.60 level is possible, followed by growth towards 160.00.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at the 156.00 level. This scenario is considered key in the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range near the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 157.77. An upward move towards its upper boundary at 160.00 is expected, followed by a decline to its lower boundary at 156.60.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest growth to the 160.00 level.





GBPUSD forecast

On the GBPUSD H4 chart, the market has reached the local target of the downward wave at the 1.3390 level. Today, 12 January 20256, a correction towards the 1.3455 level is forming. After this correction is complete, the pair is expected to decline to the 1.3341 level, the first target.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at the 1.3455 level. This scenario is considered key in the structure of this wave. Today, a corrective upward wave could develop towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3455. After this wave is complete, a new downward wave towards its lower boundary at 1.3341 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest growth to 1.3455, followed by a downward wave towards 1.3341.





AUDUSD forecast

On the AUDUSD H4 chart, the market has completed a downward impulse to the 0.6660 level as the first target. Today, 12 January 2026, a correction towards the 0.6713 level is expected. This is the second target. Further decline to the third target of 0.6600 is then expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at the 0.6713 level. This scenario is considered key in the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a correction towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.6713. Further decline towards its lower boundary at 0.6600 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest growth to 0.6713, followed by a decline towards 0.6600.





USDCAD forecast

On the USDCAD H4 chart, the market has completed an upward wave to 1.3917, a local target. Today, 12 January 2026, a correction towards the 1.3833 level is expected to start. After this correction is complete, a new upward wave towards the first target of 1.4029 could follow.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at the 1.3833 level. This scenario is considered key for USDCAD in the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range near the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3917. The pair is expected to break below the range into a correction towards its central line at 1.3833. After the correction is complete, growth towards its upper boundary at 1.4029 is anticipated.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a correction could start, aiming for the 1.3833 level.





XAUUSD forecast

On the XAUUSD H4 chart, the market has broken above the 4,500 level. Today, 12 January 2026, an upward wave structure to the 4,600 level has been completed. A corrective move to 4,550 (testing from above) is expected, followed by growth towards the 4,630 level as a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at the 4,500 level. This scenario is considered key for XAUUSD in this wave. At the moment, the market has completed the fifth upward wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,600. After reaching this level, prices could correct towards its central line at 4,550.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a correction towards 4,550, followed by growth towards the 4,630 level.





Brent forecast

On the Brent H4 chart, the market has completed an upward wave to the 63.62 level. Today, 12 January 2026, prices are expected to correct towards 62.70 and develop a consolidation range around these levels. A breakout below the range could extend the correction to 61.70. Conversely, an upward breakout from the range would open the potential for growth towards the 65.88 level.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at the 62.70 level. This scenario is considered key for Brent in this wave. At the moment, the market has completed an upward move to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 63.62. A corrective leg towards its central line at 61.70 is expected, followed by growth towards its upper boundary at 65.88.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a correction towards the 61.70 level.





