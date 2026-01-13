Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 13 January 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the EURUSD H4 chart, the market continues to develop a correction of the second downward impulse. Today, 13 January 2026, a downward structure is forming towards the 1.1636 level. Further growth to 1.1704 cannot be ruled out. At this point, the corrective potential will be exhausted. After the correction is complete, a new downward impulse is expected to begin, aiming for the 1.1555 level as the first target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1680. This scenario is considered key in the wave structure of EURUSD. At the moment, the market has completed a downward impulse to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1620. It is relevant to expect a correction towards its upper boundary at 1.1704 today.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a decline to the 1.1636 level, followed by growth towards 1.1704.





USDJPY forecast

On the USDJPY H4 chart, the market has broken above the 158.18 level and continues its upward trajectory. Today, 13 January 2026, the pair is expected to reach 159.33. Further, a corrective move to the 158.18 level (testing from above) is possible, followed by growth towards 160.00.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at the 156.00 level. This scenario is considered key in the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 159.33. Subsequently, a corrective move towards its central line at 158.18 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest growth to the 159.33 level.





GBPUSD forecast

On the GBPUSD H4 chart, the market continues to develop a correction towards the 1.3490 level. Today, 13 January 2026, a downward move to 1.3444 is expected, followed by growth towards 1.3490. At this point, the corrective potential will be exhausted. After that, a downward wave towards the 1.3300 level could begin. This is a local target.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at the 1.3455 level. This scenario is considered key in the structure of this wave. Today, a corrective upward wave could develop towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3490. After this wave is complete, a new downward wave is expected to begin, targeting its lower boundary at 1.3300.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest growth to 1.3490 and the start of a downward wave towards 1.3300.





AUDUSD forecast

On the AUDUSD H4 chart, the market is forming a consolidation range around the 0.6700 level. Today, 13 January 2026, an upward move to 0.6733 is expected. Further decline towards the 0.6600 level is then expected, with the prospect of trend continuation to 0.6577.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at the 0.6666 level. This scenario is considered key in the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a correction towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6733. Further decline towards its lower boundary at 0.6600 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest growth to 0.6733 and the start of a decline towards 0.6600.





USDCAD forecast

On the USDCAD H4 chart, the market has completed an upward wave to the local target of 1.3918. Today, 13 January 2026, a correction towards the 1.3850 level is expected. After this correction is complete, a new upward wave could begin, aiming for 1.4010 as the first target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at the 1.3833 level. This scenario is considered key for USDCAD in the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a correction towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3850. Further growth towards its upper boundary at 1.4010 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a correction towards 1.3850 and growth to the 1.4010 level.





XAUUSD forecast

On the XAUUSD H4 chart, the market has broken above the 4,500 level and completed an upward wave to 4,624. Prices are expected to undergo a correction towards 4,520 (testing from above) today, 13 January 2026, before rising later to 4,770, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at the 4,500 level. This scenario is considered key for XAUUSD in this wave. At the moment, the market has completed the fifth upward wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,624. After reaching this level, a corrective move towards its central line at 4,520 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast indicate the probability of a correction to 4,520 and growth towards the 4,770 level.





Brent forecast

On the Brent H4 chart, the market has completed an upward wave to the 63.80 level. Today, 13 January 2026, a corrective leg to 63.00 and the development of a consolidation range around these levels are expected. A breakout below the range could extend the correction to the 61.70 level. Conversely, an upward breakout would open the potential for an upward wave towards the 66.66 level.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at the 62.70 level. This scenario is considered key for Brent in this wave. At the moment, the market has completed an upward leg to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 63.80. A corrective leg towards its central line at 63.00 is expected, followed by growth towards its upper boundary at 66.66.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a correction to the 63.00 level, followed by growth towards 66.66.





