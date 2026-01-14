Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 14 January 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the EURUSD H4 chart, the market formed a consolidation range around the 1.1665 level and, after breaking the low, continues to develop a downward wave towards the 1.1629 level. Today, 14 January 2026, the pair is expected to reach this target. Further, another upward leg towards 1.1665 is possible. If this level breaks upwards, growth towards 1.1700 could follow. At this point, the corrective potential will be exhausted. After this correction is complete, a new downward impulse towards the 1.1555 level is expected. This is the first target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at the 1.1680 level. This level is considered crucial in the wave structure of EURUSD. At the moment, the market is forming a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1629. It is relevant today to expect the start of growth towards its upper boundary at 1.1700.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a decline to the 1.1629 level, followed by growth towards 1.1700.





USDJPY forecast

On the USDJPY H4 chart, the market broke above 158.18 and completed a wave towards the 159.33 level. Today, 14 January 2026, a corrective move towards the 159.00 level (testing from above) is possible. After that, growth towards 160.00 could follow.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at the 156.00 level. This level is considered crucial in the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market has completed an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 159.33. After that, a corrective move towards its central line at 159.00 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a correction towards 159.00, followed by growth towards the 160.00 level.





GBPUSD forecast

On the GBPUSD H4 chart, the market continues to develop a downward wave towards the 1.3393 level. Today, 14 January 2026, the pair is expected to reach this target. Further growth towards 1.3494 is expected. At this point, the corrective potential will be exhausted. After that, it is appropriate to consider the start of a downward wave towards the 1.3300 level, a local target.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at the 1.3455 level. This level is considered key in the structure of this wave. Today, a corrective upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3494 could develop. After this wave is complete, a new downward wave towards its lower boundary at 1.3300 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest growth towards 1.3494 and the start of a downward wave towards 1.3300.





AUDUSD forecast

On the AUDUSD H4 chart, the market is forming a consolidation range around the 0.6700 level. Today, 14 January 2026, an upward leg towards 0.6733 is expected. Further decline towards the 0.6600 level is then expected, with the prospect of trend continuation to 0.6560.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at the 0.6666 level. This level is considered key in the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a correction towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6733. Further decline towards its lower boundary at 0.6600 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest growth towards 0.6733 and the start of a decline towards 0.6600.





USDCAD forecast

On the USDCAD H4 chart, the market is forming a consolidation range around the 1.3883 level. Today, 14 January 2026, a decline towards the 1.3850 level is expected. After this correction completes, a new upward wave towards the 1.4010 level could start. This is the first target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at the 1.3833 level. This level is considered key for USDCAD in the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a correction towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3850. Further growth towards its upper boundary at 1.4010 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a correction towards 1.3850, followed by growth towards the 1.4010 level.





XAUUSD forecast

On the XAUUSD H4 chart, the market broke above the 4,644 level and continues the upward wave towards 4,770. Today, 14 January 2026, this target level is expected to be reached. This is a local target. Further, a correction towards the 4,633 level could begin.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at the 4,500 level. This level is considered key for XAUUSD in this wave. At the moment, the market has completed the fifth upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,633. After reaching this level, a corrective move towards its central line at 4,520 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest growth towards the 4,770 level.





Brent forecast

On the Brent H4 chart, the market is forming an upward wave towards the 65.84 level. Today, 14 January 2026, prices are expected to reach this target level. Further, quotes could correct towards 64.00 and develop a consolidation range around these levels. A breakout below the range could extend the correction towards the 63.00 level. Conversely, an upward breakout would open the potential for an upward wave towards the 69.00 level.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at the 62.70 level. This level is considered key for Brent in this wave. At the moment, the market is forming an upward leg towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 65.84. Further, a corrective move towards its central line at 63.00 is expected, followed by growth towards its upper boundary at 69.00.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest growth towards the 65.84 level.





