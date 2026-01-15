Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 15 January 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the EURUSD H4 chart, the market continues to develop a downward wave towards the 1.1629 level. Today, 15 January 2026, the pair is expected to reach this target. Further, another upward move towards 1.1665 is possible. If this level breaks upwards, growth towards 1.1700 is possible. At this point, the corrective potential will be exhausted. After this correction is complete, a new downward impulse is expected to start, aiming for 1.1555 as the first target. A breakout below the 1.1617 level would open the potential for continued downward momentum without an additional correction.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at the 1.1680 level. This level is considered crucial in the wave structure of EURUSD. At the moment, the market is forming a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1629. It is relevant to expect the start of growth towards its upper boundary at 1.1700 today.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a decline to the 1.1629 level, followed by growth towards 1.1700.





USDJPY forecast

On the USDJPY H4 chart, the market broke above 158.18 and completed a wave towards the 159.40 level. Today, 15 January 2026, the pair underwent a correction to the 158.09 level (testing from above). After that, an upward wave could develop, targeting the 160.00 level.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 156.00. This level is considered crucial in the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market completed an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 159.33, followed by a corrective move towards its central line at 158.09. A new upward wave towards 160.00 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest growth could start towards the 160.00 level.





GBPUSD forecast

On the GBPUSD H4 chart, the market continues to develop a downward wave towards the 1.3393 level. The pair is expected to reach this target today, 15 January 2026, before rising to 1.3494. At this point, the corrective potential will be exhausted. After that, it is appropriate to consider the start of a downward wave towards the 1.3300 level, a local target. A breakout below the 1.3390 level would immediately open the potential for trend continuation towards the 1.3290 level without a correction.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3455. This level is considered crucial in the structure of this wave. Today, a downward wave could develop towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3397. Further, an upward move towards the upper boundary at 1.3494 is possible. After this wave is complete, a new downward wave towards its lower boundary at 1.3300 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest growth towards 1.3494 and the start of a downward wave towards 1.3300.





AUDUSD forecast

On the AUDUSD H4 chart, the market is forming a consolidation range around the 0.6700 level. Today, 15 January 2026, the range expanded downwards to 0.6666. A correction towards 0.6695 is expected. Subsequently, a downward wave towards 0.6655 could begin. A breakout below this level would pave the way towards 0.6595.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.6666. This level is considered crucial in the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a correction towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6695. Further decline towards its lower boundary at 0.6600 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest growth towards 0.6695 and the start of a decline towards 0.6600.





USDCAD forecast

On the USDCAD H4 chart, the market is forming a consolidation range around the 1.3883 level. Today, 15 January 2026, the range expanded downwards to 1.3855 and upwards to 1.3890. If this level breaks upwards, a new upward wave towards the 1.4010 level could start. This is the first target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at the 1.3833 level. This level is considered crucial for USDCAD in the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market completed a correction towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3855, with growth towards its upper boundary at 1.4010 expected to follow.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest growth towards the 1.4010 level.





XAUUSD forecast

On the XAUUSD H4 chart, the market continues to form a consolidation range around the 4,600 level. Today, 15 January 2026, a breakout above the range would open the door for growth towards 4,770. Conversely, a downward breakout could trigger a correction towards the 4,450 level, with further growth towards 4,770.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at the 4,500 level. This level is considered crucial for XAUUSD in this wave. At the moment, the market completed the fifth upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,633. After prices reach this level, a corrective move towards its central line at 4,520 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest growth towards the 4,770 level.





Brent forecast

On the Brent H4 chart, the market completed an upward wave towards the 66.74 level and corrected to 63.20. Today, 15 January 2026, an upward wave could develop towards the 66.66 level, with the prospect of continuation towards the 67.76 level.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at the 63.20 level. This level is considered crucial for Brent in this wave. At the moment, the market is forming an upward move towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 66.66. Subsequently, prices are expected to correct towards its central line at 63.00 before rising to the upper boundary at 69.00.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest growth towards the 66.66 level.





Open Account